Live: Satellite photos appear to contradict Russian denials over Bucha

Zelenskyy to deal with UN Security Council

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will converse to the UN Security Council for the primary time Tuesday at a gathering sure to deal with what seem like deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine by Russian troops.

The UK, which holds the council presidency this month, introduced late Monday that Zelenskyy would converse on the open assembly.

Zelenskyy is to deal with the UN’s strongest physique just about after it receives briefings from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, his political chief Rosemary DiCarlo, and UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths, who’s making an attempt to rearrange a right away humanitarian cease-fire and met with senior Russian officers in Moscow on Monday and can shortly be heading to Ukraine.

Britain’s UN ambassador says the Security Council assembly is for certain to focus “front and centre” on the killing of enormous numbers of civilians in Ukraine.

UK Ambassador Barbara Woodward mentioned Britain didn’t grant Russia’s request for a gathering on the state of affairs in Bucha on Monday as a result of “we didn’t see a good reason to have two meetings back to back on Ukraine.”

Woodward mentioned that “the photographs that we noticed popping out of Bucha over the weekend have been harrowing, appalling, possible proof of warfare crimes and probably a genocide.”

(AP)