Live: Satellite photos show possible mass graves near Mariupol

Zelenskyy thanks US for tons of of hundreds of thousands in navy help

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the United States for the brand new package deal of $800 million in navy help, which he stated was “just what we were waiting for.”

The newest navy help, introduced Thursday by President Joe Biden, contains heavy artillery, ammunition and drones for the escalating battle within the Donbas area of japanese Ukraine.

Zelenskyy has urged Western nations to hurry up the deliveries of weapons to assist Ukraine fend off the Russian offensive.

“The occupiers continue to do everything possible to give themselves a reason to speak about at least some kind of victory,” Zelenskyy stated late Thursday in his nightly video deal with to the nation. “They are building up their forces, bringing in new tactical battalions and trying even to begin a so-called ‘mobilisation’ in the regions they occupy in Ukraine.”

Zelenskyy additionally warned Ukrainians dwelling in areas of southern Ukraine below the management of Russia troops to not present them with their IDs, which he stated could possibly be used “to falsify a so-called referendum on our land” to create a Moscow-friendly authorities.