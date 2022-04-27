Live Score| IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Update: Shashank Singh’s late assault propels SRH to 195/6 – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live replace, IPL 2022 Live Score, watch Cricket Live rating Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad on on-line and watch on TV: 6 0 1 6 6 6. Shashank Singh finishes the innings in some fashion as he takes on Ferguson within the ultimate over. #SRH publish a wholesome 195/6.

Preview: It will probably be Hardik Pandya vs Kane Williamson when Gujarat Titans (GT) will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday night time on the Wankhede Stadium. It has been an excellent debut season for the Gujarat Titans. There had been few considerations over the squad, however Hardik Pandya has led the aspect brilliantly and his personal type with the bat and ball has rendered plenty of steadiness to the squad.

On the opposite hand, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have bounced again beautifully after their defeats within the first two matches. They appear like one of the vital balanced sides within the match. And, their bowling assault has been very good of their 5-match successful spree.

When will the Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad match be performed?

The GT vs SRH IPL 2022 match will happen on 27 April.

Where will the Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad match be held?

The GT vs SRH IPL 2022 match will probably be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad match begin?

The GT vs SRH IPL 2022 match will start from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will probably be held at 7 pm on the identical day.

Where are you able to watch GT vs SRH IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The GT vs SRH IPL 2022 match will probably be broadcast stay on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The encounter can even be streamed stay on Disney+ Hotstar.

You also can observe firstpost.com to take a look at the stay scores and commentary of the GT vs SRH IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Noor Ahmed, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Tewatia, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Karik Tyagi, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, R Samarth, T Natarajan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Saurabh Dubey, Shreyas Gopal, Aiden Markram, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Abdul Samad, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi

