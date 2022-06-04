LIVE Score, Netherlands vs West Indies, 3rd ODI at Amstelveen – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toggle between tabs to modify between ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE scorecard

Toss report: West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran received the toss and determined to bat first towards Netherlands within the third ODI on the VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen.

West Indies at the moment lead the three-match sequence 2-0 and can be aiming for a sequence sweep.

“Whatever you do, you got t do well. We’ve competed in patches in the last two games, hopefully we can make it count today,” Netherlands captain Pieter Seelaar mentioned on the toss.

Pitch report: “Its a new surface but well get more of the same. It is pretty dry, and has been kept covered for those days. Not a lot of seam movement, some spin on offer. Maybe it will keep slow later on. If I was the Dutch captain, I’d bowl first, do something different,” mentioned Peter Borren.

Teams:

Netherlands XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Musa Ahmed, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w), Pieter Seelaar(c), Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Vivian Kingma

West Indies XI: Shai Hope(w), Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Nicholas Pooran(c), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Shermon Lewis, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.