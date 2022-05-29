Live: Ukraine claims it destroyed one-third of Russia’s modern tanks
Following the reviews of Moscow having to reactivate its T-62 tanks — Soviet-era armour launched in 1961 — Ukrainian officers acknowledged its forces destroyed about 30% of Russia’s extra trendy ones, a determine that’s solely anticipated to extend in keeping with Interior Ministry advisor Viktor Andrusiv.
Meanwhile, reviews from Sievierodonetsk declare that the Ukrainian forces are in a “tough position”, with the fiercest combating happening within the outskirts of the one Kiyv-controlled metropolis within the Luhansk area.
Follow the most recent developments on Sunday in our stay weblog under
09:19
Sunday’s key occasions:
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone dialog with Vladimir Putin on Saturday, calling for “serious direct negotiations” with Kyiv and the discharge of Ukrainian troopers who surrendered at Azovstal.
Some 30% of Russia’s extra trendy tanks have been destroyed in Ukraine whereas about 30,000 troopers had been killed, in keeping with Kyiv officers. The Kremlin has not commented on these figures or made its personal casualty reviews.
Kyiv fears a repeat of the horrors of Mariupol as a Russian offensive within the japanese Donbas area makes progress amidst intense combating.
In Lithuania, abnormal residents rallied round a donation drive to buy a Bayraktar drone for the Ukrainian forces, with the €5-million objective met in 4 days.
Russian Orthodox Church denied that the Ukrainian Orthodox Church has declared independence or gained autocephaly, stating on Saturday that its unity is “preserved”.
Nearly 3 million Ukrainian refugees have left the international locations bordering Ukraine, the place they flocked after the Russian invasion, to maneuver to different non-neighbouring European international locations, in keeping with the UNHCR.
09:59
Danish anti-ship missiles, US howitzers arrive in Ukraine
Ukraine has began receiving Harpoon anti-ship missiles from Denmark and self-propelled howitzers from the US — arms that may bolster forces combating Russia’s invasion, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov mentioned on Saturday.
“The coastal defence of our country will not only be strengthened by Harpoon missiles – they will be used by trained Ukrainian teams,” Reznikov wrote on his Facebook web page.
He mentioned Harpoon shore-to-ship missiles could be operated alongside Ukrainian Neptune missiles to defend the coast, together with the southern port of Odesa.