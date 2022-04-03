Live: Ukraine says civilians deliberately killed in Kyiv suburb

The extent of the devastation within the suburbs of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv has been revealed as Russian forces retreat within the north of Ukraine.

Images confirmed burned-out tanks and our bodies lining streets within the city of Bucha exterior the capital, with Ukrainian officers denouncing a “deliberate massacre”.

Millions of persons are internally displaced or have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on 24 February. Officials now say Russia might focus its effort within the south and east of the nation because it retreats within the north.