Live: Ukraine says civilians deliberately killed in Kyiv suburb
The extent of the devastation within the suburbs of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv has been revealed as Russian forces retreat within the north of Ukraine.
Images confirmed burned-out tanks and our bodies lining streets within the city of Bucha exterior the capital, with Ukrainian officers denouncing a “deliberate massacre”.
Millions of persons are internally displaced or have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on 24 February. Officials now say Russia might focus its effort within the south and east of the nation because it retreats within the north.
13:33
Here are the newest updates on the conflict in Ukraine:
- Ukrainian officers say that Russians intentionally focused civilians in Bucha.
- Explosions have been heard in Odesa, a southern port metropolis.
- Russians have retreated in areas of the north across the Ukrainian capital however might now refocus their efforts on the east.
13:32
Ukrainian officers denounce ‘deliberate bloodbath’ in Kyiv suburb
Ukrainian officers say that civilians have been intentionally killed in Bucha, a suburb north of Kyiv.
Images confirmed our bodies lining streets and devastation as Ukrainian forces retook the suburb.
Russian forces have been retreating within the north, with Ukraine and its allies warning that they may escalate the battle within the south and the east.
13:30
Explosions heard in Odesa as Russia seems to shift focus south and east
Two loud explosions have been overheard within the southern Ukrainian port metropolis of Odesa on Sunday with black smoke seen rising from an industrial space.
“Odesa was attacked from the air. Some missiles were shot down by air defence,” town council stated in a quick assertion on the Telegram messaging app.
It stated fires have been reported in some areas however gave no indication what was hit within the assault.