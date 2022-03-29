Live: Ukrainian forces make gains, as new round of peace talks begin

New peace talks start, however expectations muted

New talks between Russia and Ukraine are as a consequence of start on Tuesday in Istanbul, to attempt to carry an finish to the struggle which is now in its second month.

The talks come as Russia says it needs to refocus its invasion efforts to consolidate floor held within the east of the nation, within the predominantly Russian-speaking Donbas area. However Ukrainian forces have began to regain floor in a number of key cities.

The Russian negotiators arrived on Monday in Istanbul, the place a earlier spherical of talks befell on 10 March at overseas minister stage however failed to supply any progress. The talks then continued by video convention.

One of the details of the negotiations is “security guarantees and neutrality, the nuclear-free status of our state”, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky informed Russian media on Sunday.

This level “is being studied in depth” however it can require a referendum and safety ensures, he warned, accusing his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and his entourage of “dragging things out”.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, nevertheless, tempered expectations on Monday, pointing to the dearth of “significant progress” within the negotiations to date.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kouleba later stated on his ministry’s web site that Zelensky had “given very clear instructions to our delegation. We do not bargain for people, territory or sovereignty”.