Live: Ukrainians make gains in east, hold on at Mariupol mill

Ukrainian FM says conflict would look very totally different in the event that they’d obtained army help sooner

In a sitdown interview with Politico in Kyiv, Ukraine’s international minister, Dmytro Kuleba, stated that if the United States and different Western allies had solely trusted Kyiv extra — and offered the weapons Kyiv requested within the months previous to Russia’s late February invasion — hundreds of lives could have been saved.

“Our partners were reluctant,” Kuleba stated, claiming that he was repeatedly instructed by his Western counterparts earlier than Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale assault on his nation that it could take weeks, if not months, to coach the Ukrainians on most of the extra superior weapons they requested for, akin to air-defence methods.

“But if we had been heard from the very beginning on all the weapons that we need to receive, if we didn’t have to spend hours and days explaining to partners in Europe and in the United States why we need specifically this weapon and not another one, we would have received all these weapons by now,” Kuleba stated. “We would have trained all the people and the situation on the ground would have been much different, would have been much better.”

“This is where all of us lost time and allowed Putin to gain what he shouldn’t have,” he added.

