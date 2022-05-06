Live: UN in new attempt to rescue civilians from Mariupol ‘hellscapes’

Executions, detentions, disappearances: UN particulars human rights abuses

High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet mentioned severe violations of human rights and humanitarian legislation hold growing daily. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, she mentioned, 6,731 civilian deaths and accidents have been recorded and “the real figures are considerably higher.”

From late February for about 5 weeks, she mentioned, Russian forces in areas round Kyiv focused civilian males whom they thought of suspicious, detaining, beating, summarily executing them and in some instances taking them to Belarus and Russia. In different Russian-controlled areas together with the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson areas, she mentioned her workplace continues to doc arbitrary detentions and potential enforced disappearances of native officers, journalists, civil society activists, retired members of the armed forces and different civilians by Russian troops and affiliated armed teams.

“As of May 4, my office has documented 180 such cases, of which five victims were eventually found dead,” Bachelet mentioned, including that her employees has additionally heard about instances of ladies raped by Russian armed forces in areas underneath their management, and different allegations of sexual violence by each Russians and Ukrainians.

(AP)