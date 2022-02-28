LIVE: UN told hold emergency Ukraine session as Russia sanctions bite

The United Nations will maintain an emergency session of all 193 member nations on Monday to debate the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Eleven international locations on the UN Security Council voted in favour with Russia in opposition to. China, India and the UAE abstained.

Meanwhile Ukrainian casualties proceed to climb with the ministry of defence asserting that to this point 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed, together with 14 kids. It says an extra 1,684 folks, together with 116 kids, have been wounded.

There are new indicators that sanctions in opposition to Russia are beginning to have an impact. An Austria-based subsidiary of Russia’s state-owned Sberbank has been dominated prone to fail after depositors fled as a result of impression of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The European Central Bank mentioned early Monday that the financial institution had 13.6 billion euros in property on the finish of final yr, however has skilled “significant deposit outflows” as a result of “geopolitical tensions.”

Russia positioned its nuclear arsenal — but in addition different heavy weapons, similar to Kinzhal and Zircon hypersonic missiles — on “special” alert Sunday, the very best type of fight readiness for these items.

President Vladimir Putin ordered the ministry of defence to challenge the alert on Sunday, citing sanctions and “aggressive statements” from NATO member states.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen introduced that the EU will purchase and ship weapons and gear to Ukraine in what she mentioned was “a watershed moment” on Sunday night.

The workplace of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned in an announcement that he agreed to ship in a staff of negotiators to satisfy with their Russian counterparts close to the border with Belarus after assurances from Minsk.