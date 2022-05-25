Live updates: 14 students, 1 teacher killed after shooter opens fire at Texas elementary school

At least 14 college students and one instructor have been killed when a gunman opened hearth at an elementary faculty in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott stated Tuesday. Abbott stated the shooter can also be useless, and is believed to have been killed by responding regulation enforcement officers.

Abbott’s feedback got here after the district reported an active shooter at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, which is roughly an hour and a half west of San Antonio.

Abbott stated the shooter was an 18-year-old male who resided in Uvalde. He stated it is believed the suspect, who he named as Salvador Ramos, deserted his car, then entered the varsity with a handgun and presumably a rifle.

“He shot and killed — horrifically, incomprehensibly — 14 students and killed a teacher,” Abbott stated.

Emergency personnel collect close to Robb Elementary School following a taking pictures, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Dario Lopez-Mills / AP



The Uvalde Memorial Hospital beforehand stated it acquired 13 kids from ambulance and buses for therapy, and that two individuals who arrived on the hospital have been deceased. A second hospital stated it’s caring for one youngster and one grownup. That hospital, University Health, stated a 66-year-old girl and a 10-year-old lady are in essential situation.

South Texas Blood and Tissue said it sent 15 models of blood to Uvalde on Tuesday.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District — situated about an hour and a half west of San Antonio — tweeted at 1:17 p.m. that there was “an active shooter at Robb Elementary,” including, “Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared.”

At roughly 2:00 p.m. native time, the district stated dad and mom have been cleared to choose up their kids on the native civic heart.