Live Updates: As Ukraine and Russia Prepare to Talk, Fighting Rages On

The Metropolitan Opera mentioned on Sunday that it could not interact with performers or different establishments which have voiced assist for President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia, turning into the most recent cultural group to hunt to distance itself from some Russian artists amid Mr. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Peter Gelb, the Met’s normal supervisor, mentioned that the Met, which has lengthy employed Russians as prime singers and has a producing partnership with the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, had an obligation to point out assist for the folks of Ukraine.

“While we believe strongly in the warm friendship and cultural exchange that has long existed between the artists and artistic institutions of Russia and the United States,” Mr. Gelb mentioned in a video assertion, “we can no longer engage with artists or institutions that support Putin or are supported by him.”

Mr. Gelb added that the coverage can be in impact “until the invasion and killing has been stopped, order has been restored, and restitutions have been made.”

The Met’s resolution might have an effect on artists just like the famous person soprano Anna Netrebko, who has ties to Mr. Putin and was as soon as pictured holding a flag utilized by some Russian-backed separatist teams in Ukraine. Ms. Netrebko is scheduled to seem on the Met in Puccini’s “Turandot” starting on April 30.

Ms. Netrebko has tried to distance herself from the invasion, posting a press release on Saturday on Instagram saying she was “opposed to this war.” She added a word of defiance, writing that “forcing artists, or any public figure, to voice their political opinions in public and to denounce their homeland is not right.”

It was unclear if her assertion would fulfill the Met’s new take a look at.

The firm’s resolution can even doubtless imply the tip of its collaboration with the Bolshoi, together with on a brand new manufacturing of Wagner’s “Lohengrin” that’s scheduled for subsequent season. The Met was counting on the Bolshoi for the staging’s units and costumes, however now it might need to alter course.

“We’re scrambling, but I think we’ll have no choice but to physically build our own sets and costumes,” Mr. Gelb mentioned in an interview on Sunday night.

He added that he was saddened that the Bolshoi partnership, which started 5 years in the past, would doubtless come to an finish — not less than for the second.

“It’s terrible that artistic relationships, at least temporarily, are the collateral damage of these actions by Putin,” he mentioned.

The Met’s resolution comes as performing arts establishments grapple with the continued fallout from Mr. Putin’s invasion. In latest days Russian artists, lengthy ubiquitous in classical music, have come underneath strain to sentence Mr. Putin’s actions or face the prospect of canceled engagements.

Carnegie Hall and the Vienna Philharmonic last week dropped two Russian artists, the conductor Valery Gergiev and the pianist Denis Matsuev, from a sequence of deliberate live shows due to the 2 males’s ties to Mr. Putin. Mr. Gergiev is also in peril of shedding a number of key posts, together with as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic and as honorary conductor of the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra.

On Sunday, Mr. Gergiev’s supervisor introduced he was ending his relationship along with his shopper.

“It has become impossible for us, and clearly unwelcome, to defend the interests of Maestro Gergiev, one of the greatest conductors of all time, a visionary artist loved and admired by many of us, who will not, or cannot, publicly end his long-expressed support for a regime that has come to commit such crimes,” the supervisor, Marcus Felsner, who relies in Munich, mentioned in a press release.

The Royal Opera House in London mentioned on Friday it could cancel a residency by the Bolshoi Ballet deliberate for this summer time.