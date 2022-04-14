Live updates: Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James arrested

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell speaks throughout a press convention on April 13 in New York. (WABC)

Suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James was stopped on the road and arrested by NYPD officers who had been responding to a criminal offense stoppers tip, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell stated.

“Moments ago Frank Robert James was stopped on the street and arrested by members of the New York City Police Department. Officers in response to a crime stoppers tip stopped Mr. James at 1:42 p.m. at the corner of St. Marks Place and 1st Ave. in Manhattan,” the official stated.

“He was taken into custody without incident and has been transported to NYPD facility,” Sewell continued.

James will charged with committing yesterday’s “appalling crime in Brooklyn,” the official stated. “We were able to shrink his world quickly, there was nowhere else for him to run,” she added.

James was previously arrested nine times in New York City, according to New York Police Department Chief of Detectives James Essig.

“Through the course of this investigation, we developed extra info and proof,” he said Wednesday. “Mr. James is a male, 62 years outdated. He is thought to us and has ties in Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York City. His arrest historical past in New York is 9 prior arrests, relationship from 1992 to 1998. Those embody possession of housebreaking instruments 4 occasions, felony intercourse act, theft of service two occasions. He was arrested on a New Jersey warrant. He additionally has a felony tampering.”

Additionally, James has three arrests in New Jersey, Essig stated.

“He has three arrests to New Jersey. In 1991, 1992, and 2007. They are for trespass, larceny and disorderly conduct,” he told reporters.

However, James had no felony convictions so he was able to purchase a gun, Essig said in response to a reporter’s question.

Here’s the place the arrest occurred:

