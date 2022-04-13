Live updates: Exclusive new video appears to show suspect Frank James allegedly on his way to Brooklyn subway shooting

NEW YORK — It has been greater than 24 hours because the subway mass taking pictures in Sunset Park, Brooklyn turned a morning commute into chaos, and police are nonetheless on the lookout for the person accountable.

Mayor Eric Adams says they’re now calling Frank James a suspect, as an alternative of only a individual of curiosity, and police launched new photos of him.

Police sources inform CBS2 the suspect unloaded 33 rounds from a gun that he purchased from a pawn store in Ohio greater than 10 years in the past.

#BREAKING: @NYCMayor simply introduced that Frank James is now a suspect in yesterday’s subway taking pictures and not only a individual of curiosity. https://t.co/6ZNkOhlp3n — Fabien Levy (@Fabien_Levy) April 13, 2022

As police stood guard on the thirty sixth Street subway station Wednesday morning, one commuter blessed herself with the signal of the cross earlier than getting on the subway.

The station was the scene of sheer horror the morning earlier than, as riders have been seen working for his or her lives by means of smoke and away from gunfire.

Police say 62-year-old Frank James attacked straphangers within the tunnel between the 59th Street and thirty sixth Street stations, taking pictures 10 folks and injuring 13 extra when it is assumed he set off smoke bombs, whereas sporting a gasoline masks.

Fortunately, each single sufferer is anticipated to be OK, and plenty of have already been launched from the hospital.

On 4/12/22 at 8:30 AM, Frank Robert James fired quite a few gun photographs inside an “N” line subway automotive at thirty sixth St & 4th Ave subway station inflicting severe accidents to 10 folks. Anyone with information concerning the incident or his whereabouts ought to contact @NYPDTips or name 1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/MaeF16i4bX — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 13, 2022

“We don’t know his motivation to make a classification if this was a terrorist act or not,” Adams stated Wednesday. “But even without that designation, we know that he wanted to bring terror.”

The mayor remains to be in isolation after being identified with COVID, however he spoke just about Wednesday to various media shops concerning the investigation.

Detectives consider James entered the subway on the Kings Highway station — nobody within the space seemingly conscious of what he would do subsequent.

“There’s no evidence that indicate at this time that there was an accomplice,” stated Adams.

The mayor stated new data grew to become out there that upgraded James from an individual of curiosity to a suspect. The metropolis issued alerts Wednesday on cellphones.

“I’m sure more than one person identified him as the person in the subway,” retired NYPD Lt. Donald Drogin instructed CBS2, saying which means police are one step nearer to catching James. “That’s the guy 100% they’re focusing on. When you’re a person of interest, they just wanted to talk to him and maybe he might have had a good alibi.”

An picture of a bag crammed with fireworks, a hatchet and extra which police suspect might have been a part of the Brooklyn subway shooter’s gear. Image through CBS News



Police say James left behind a bag with a hatchet, two gasoline canisters and a single computerized handgun that apparently jammed, maybe saving lives. He can also be related to some regarding social media posts and uploaded movies to YouTube in March when he spoke about crimes in metropolis subways.

“Those who are going to commit crimes, like the shooting [expletive] got shot in the chest out in Brooklyn, the old lady got hit in the head with a hammer? You can’t to stop that. That means you have to have a policeman at every station, and that’s just not possible,” he may be heard saying.

Commuter Paul Simeon noticed the moments after the chaos, speculating how James acquired away.

“He probably ditched what he was wearing, and being all the people trying to escape, he probably got on one of the trains,” stated Simeon.

Many now hope James is shortly caught.

“If you’re that crazy, they’re going to get you,” Simeon added.

Police don’t consider James has the sources to assault once more or that he’s nonetheless armed.

There’s now a reward of as much as $50,000 for data resulting in an arrest. Not solely is the NYPD asking for ideas, however the FBI is just too.

Anyone with any details about the assault is requested to name the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You also can submit a tip via their website or through DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are stored confidential.

CLICK HERE to submit a tip to the FBI.

See stay updates under for the most recent.