Live Updates: In Dire Assessment, Pentagon Calls Russian Troops ‘Ready to Go Now’

BRUSSELS — Western leaders sought to discourage a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine by punishing outstanding members of President Vladimir V. Putin’s interior circle on Wednesday, imposing new sanctions and promising worse penalties ought to the Kremlin start a brand new army offensive.

The European Union revealed new sanctions on Russia’s protection minister, Sergei Ok. Shoigu; Mr. Putin’s chief of workers, Anton Vaino; and high-profile Russians from the media world. The White House introduced one other spherical of sanctions as effectively, on the company building the gas pipeline connecting Russia to Germany.

Among these sanctioned by the European Union are, from prime left: Sergei Ok. Shoigu, Russia’s protection minister; Maria Zakharova, the director of the overseas ministry’s Information and Press Department; Margarita Simonyan, who leads the tv community RT; and Anton Vaino, President Vladimir V. Putin’s chief of workers.

European officers mentioned the sanctions have been a primary step towards punishing these concerned within the recognition of the so-called republics of Donetsk and Luhansk on Monday, which the bloc regards as a violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

In Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, civilian and army leaders braced for all-out conflict as army reservists have been known as up, officers ready to declare a 30-day state of emergency and the federal government urged Ukrainian residents in Russia to depart the nation. Russia’s Foreign Ministry mentioned it could evacuate diplomats from Ukraine and Mr. Putin, in a video speech launched on Wednesday, remained defiant of Western measures, saying Russia’s pursuits have been “unconditional.”

A risk of a bigger Russian invasion of Ukraine, past the separatist managed areas within the nation’s east, nonetheless looms, American officers mentioned Wednesday.

While the U.S. has not noticed Russian army property in elements of Ukraine exterior of the separatist-controlled space and the timing of any additional motion is just not clear to American intelligence, the array of forces in Belarus and the Ukraine border means a full-scale invasion within the coming days stays an actual risk, officers mentioned.

On Tuesday, the E.U., Britain and the United States imposed an initial round of economic sanctions on Russia for recognizing the separatist areas, together with penalties on Russian lawmakers and Germany’s halt on certifying the gas pipeline, an $11 billion challenge known as Nord Stream 2, for the indefinite future.

On Wednesday, Mr. Biden introduced sanctions on the Russian firm constructing the pipeline and its company officers.

The U.S. sanctions unveiled a day earlier included penalties in opposition to three sons of senior officers near Mr. Putin and two state-owned banks, searching for to wall them off from most worldwide commerce, in addition to restrictions on Russia’s potential to boost income by issuing sovereign debt.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman spoke with prime European diplomats on Wednesday to coordinate on additional economic sanctions, the State Department mentioned.

Mr. Blinken spoke with Liz Truss, the British overseas minister, to debate cooperation on “executing swift and severe economic measures against Russia,” the State Department mentioned in a textual content abstract of their name. Ms. Sherman took half in no less than three calls by noon — one with counterparts from France, Germany, Italy and Britain, one other with the overseas minister of Liechtenstein, and a 3rd with the deputy secretary common of NATO and three officers from different European multinational safety organizations.

It was unclear how a lot the measures would discourage Mr. Putin and his advisers, if in any respect. Russia has deployed as many as 190,000 troops alongside Ukraine’s border and its separatist areas, in accordance with American and Ukrainian officers, who say the forces seem poised to assault the nation from the north, east and south.

And Mr. Putin has bolstered Russia’s ability to withstand sanctions lately, decreasing its use of {dollars}, stockpiling forex reserves and reorienting commerce away from Western imports.

Still, Western officers hoped the measures would strike on the existence of Russia’s highest officers. Josep Borrell Fontelles, the European Union’s overseas coverage chief, wrote a caustic tweet on Tuesday about how the sanctions would have an effect on some Russian elites. “No more: Shopping in Milano Partying in SaintTropez Diamonds in Antwerp,” he wrote. “This is a first step.” The tweet was later deleted.

Two outstanding people on the listing have been Maria Zakharova, the director of the overseas ministry’s Information and Press Department, who’s the ministry’s spokesperson; and Margarita Simonyan, who leads the tv community RT.

The prime Russian army management and senior executives on the state-owned VTB Bank, which itself was not listed, featured within the sanctions bundle, as did quite a few different media personalities that the European Union regards as “propagandists.”

Yevgeny Prigozhin — a Russian businessman with shut hyperlinks to Mr. Putin who owns, amongst different issues, the mercenary group Wagner — was included on the E.U. sanctions listing alongside a number of members of his household.

The sanctions imply that the people will probably be barred from touring to the European Union and their property will probably be frozen — though the asset freezes could possibly be tough to implement, given the willingness of European banking programs to hide Russian wealth in complicated possession buildings.

The sanctions bundle, which runs a number of hundred pages lengthy, additionally contains bans on the import of dozens of products and providers, in addition to an efficient ban on Russia’s elevating funds in European capital markets by way of short- and long-term bonds.

The United States and its allies are nonetheless searching for a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine disaster, the State Department mentioned in a abstract of its calls.

But, it added, they’re additionally in accord that “Russia’s flagrant disregard for international law demands a severe response from the international community and agreed to coordinate closely on next steps, including massive additional economic sanctions, should Russia continue to escalate its aggression against Ukraine.”

Julian Barnes contributed reporting from Washington.