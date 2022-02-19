Live updates: Kim Potter to be sentenced today for Daunte Wright’s death

Kim Potter. (Pool)

Former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer Kim Potter was sentenced to two years in jail by a Minnesota decide Friday for fatally capturing 20-year-old Daunte Wright whereas yelling “Taser” throughout a traffic-stop-turned-arrest on April 11, 2021.

Potter was convicted in December of first-degree manslaughter predicated on reckless use/dealing with of a firearm and second-degree manslaughter for fatally capturing Wright.

Potter is required to serve two-thirds of that point (or 16 months) of her sentence in jail. With good habits, she can be eligible for supervised launch for the opposite third.

The decide mentioned there can be a wonderful of $1,000 and a surcharge of $78 to be taken out of jail wages or due inside 180 days. She famous that Potter has the proper to enchantment the conviction and sentence.

The sentence is a big downward departure from what state sentencing guidelines suggest for somebody with no prior legal document, like Potter. The tips give a decide discretion to condemn convicted offenders with no legal historical past roughly between 6 and eight.5 years in jail, with a presumptive sentence of 86 months.

Prior to sentencing, members of Wright’s household requested the decide to impose the utmost doable sentence.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison requested Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu to impose the presumptive sentence of 86 months in a sentencing memo filed Tuesday. That sentence, he wrote, would replicate the “seriousness of the loss of (Wright’s) life” in addition to Potter’s “culpability” in inflicting Wright’s loss of life.

Potter’s attorneys had argued for a lesser sentence, pointing in their own filings to her lack of a legal document in addition to her “evident contrition.” Potter had apologized to Wright’s household, her attorneys wrote, and he or she did so once more at her sentencing Friday.

“This has been an extremely difficult decision,” Chu mentioned earlier than saying the sentence. “In making my decision, I look to the purposes of incarceration. There are four: retribution, incapacitation, deterrence and rehabilitation. Three of the four would not be served in this case.”

“The evidence is undisputed that officer Potter never intended to use her firearm,” Chu mentioned.

“This case is highly unusual. … This is not a cop found guilty of murder for using his knee to pin down a person for nine-and-a-half minutes as he gasped for air,” Chu mentioned, referring to the George Floyd case.

“I recognize there will be those who disagree with the sentence, that I granted a significant downward departure does not in any way diminish Daunte Wright’s life,” she added. “His life mattered.”

The former officer took the stand and testified earlier than the jury throughout the trial, breaking down in tears as she recounted the capturing, finally apologizing and insisting she “didn’t want to hurt anybody.” During the emotional testimony, Potter mentioned she remembered “yelling ‘Taser, Taser, Taser,’ and nothing happened, and then he told me I shot him.”

Potter has been incarcerated since her conviction on the state correctional facility in Shakopee, in accordance with information from the Minnesota Department of Corrections.