Live Updates: Kyiv Rocked by Explosions for Second Night

A day after he was dropped from concert events at Carnegie Hall, the star Russian maestro Valery Gergiev on Friday confronted rising anger over his report of help for President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia, with a number of main European establishments — together with the Munich Philharmonic, of which Mr. Gergiev is chief conductor — threatening to sever ties with him except he denounced Mr. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The fallout, encompassing Germany, Italy and the Netherlands, was a uncommon rebuke of a titan of the classical music trade, and it mirrored rising international outrage over Mr. Putin’s ongoing army offensive in Ukraine.

Mr. Gergiev, 68, certainly one of Russia’s most outstanding cultural ambassadors, is now being shunned due to his ties to Mr. Putin, his longtime pal and benefactor. He appears in peril of dropping a number of key posts, together with the rostrum in Munich and his place as honorary conductor of the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra.

Munich’s mayor, Dieter Reiter, issued an ultimatum on Friday, saying Mr. Gergiev should denounce the “brutal war of aggression that Putin is waging against Ukraine” earlier than Monday or be fired by the orchestra, three years earlier than his contract is ready to run out.

The Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra offered an identical warning, threatening to cancel its “Gergiev Festival,” deliberate for September. The Teatro alla Scala in Milan stated Mr. Gergiev could be dropped from upcoming performances of Tchaikovsky’s “Queen of Spades” and different engagements if he didn’t instantly name for peace.

And after Carnegie Hall and the Vienna Philharmonic introduced on Thursday that Mr. Gergiev would not lead the orchestra in three high-profile concert events beginning Friday night, Carnegie on Friday canceled two concert events by the Mariinsky Orchestra in May that have been to have been led by Mr. Gergiev.

Mr. Gergiev didn’t reply to requests for remark from The New York Times.

The uproar was a big blow to a conductor who has constructed a busy worldwide profession whereas sustaining deep ties to the Russian state, together with in his position as basic and inventive director of the Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg.

Mr. Putin has been vital to Mr. Gergiev’s success, offering funding to his theater and showering him with awards. Mr. Gergiev has emerged as a outstanding supporter of Mr. Putin, endorsing his re-election and showing at concert events in Russia and overseas to advertise his insurance policies. The two have identified one another because the early Nineteen Nineties, when Mr. Putin was an official in St. Petersburg and Mr. Gergiev was starting his tenure because the chief of the Mariinsky, then referred to as the Kirov.

Western cultural establishments have largely regarded past Mr. Gergiev’s ties to Mr. Putin, even because the conductor grew to become the goal of repeated protests over the previous decade, at Carnegie, the Metropolitan Opera and elsewhere.

Mr. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine this week put new strain on arts leaders to rethink their ties to Mr. Gergiev. After a rapidly organized assembly on Thursday morning, Carnegie Hall and the Vienna Philharmonic made the announcement that the orchestra would go on with out him. The Russian pianist Denis Matsuev, who had been scheduled to carry out with Mr. Gergiev and the Philharmonic on Friday, and who has expressed help for Mr. Putin’s insurance policies previously, was additionally taken off this system.

Clive Gillinson, Carnegie’s government and inventive director, who previously stated that Mr. Gergiev shouldn’t be punished for political opinions, stated in an interview on Friday that he and the Philharmonic had come to the conclusion that it was “untenable” for Mr. Gergiev and Mr. Matsuev to carry out due to their ties to Mr. Putin.

“All of us felt this situation just changes the world, unfortunately,” he stated, referring to the invasion of Ukraine.

Mr. Gergiev and Mr. Matsuev have been additionally dropped from concert events subsequent week in Naples, Fla., with the Philharmonic, whose chairman stated as just lately as Sunday that Mr. Gergiev was a gifted artist and would take the rostrum for the Carnegie dates.

“He’s going as a performer, not a politician,” Daniel Froschauer, the orchestra’s chairman, stated in an interview then with The Times.

The Philharmonic issued a press release on Friday saying it stands towards “every form of aggression and war.” It didn’t reference Mr. Gergiev or Mr. Matsuev.

The assault on Ukraine prompted Anna Netrebko, the Russian soprano who is without doubt one of the largest stars in opera, to cancel a efficiency she had been set to provide Friday night in Denmark along with her husband, the tenor Yusif Eyvazov.