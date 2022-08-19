Live updates: Mar-a-Lago FBI search warrant hearing

Police direct visitors exterior an entrance to former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property on August 8. (Terry Renna/AP)

CNN, joined by The Washington Post, NBC News and Scripps, asked a court final week to unseal paperwork linked to the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence — together with paperwork not coated by the Justice Department’s own bid to unseal a selection of the warrant supplies.

Specifically, CNN and the opposite retailers are asking for the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida to unseal the whole file filed with the courtroom, together with all possible trigger affidavits filed in assist of the search warrant. These lay out why investigators consider that there’s possible trigger {that a} crime was dedicated and the proof of that crime existed in current days on the web site the place the search was sought.

The request was filed after the Justice Department submitted its personal request with the federal courtroom to unseal sure warrant supplies. In remarks saying the request, Attorney General Merrick Garland stated the Justice Department is searching for the discharge of the “search warrant and property receipt” from the FBI’s search.

In the unsealing submitting by CNN and the opposite retailers with the courtroom, they pointed to “the historic importance of these events.”

“Before the events of this week, not since the Nixon Administration had the federal government wielded its power to seize records from a former President in such a public fashion,” the retailers stated within the submitting.

The submitting stated that “tremendous public interest in these records in particular outweighs any purported interest in keeping them secret.”

“The Media Intervenors certainly do not seek these records for any illegitimate purpose,” the retailers stated. “To the contrary, public access to these records will promote public understanding of this historically significant, unprecedented execution of a search warrant in the residence of a former President.”