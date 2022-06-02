Live updates: Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Hang up your bunting, put the kettle on and seize your get together hats — the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for the Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II begin at the moment.

No different monarch in British historical past has achieved 70 years of service.

The Queen, then aged 25, acceded to the throne on February 6, 1952 on the dying of her father, King George VI.

She grew to become the longest-reigning British monarch in 2015, beating the time spent on the throne by her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, who dominated for 63 years, seven months.

To have a good time the unprecedented anniversary, quite a lot of occasions have taken place across the UK this 12 months. It all culminates in a four-day nationwide financial institution vacation weekend from Thursday, June 2 till Sunday, June 5, referred to as the Platinum Jubilee Weekend.

The weekend will function a wide range of public occasions and neighborhood actions, in addition to “national moments of reflection” on the Queen’s seven many years as sovereign, in accordance with the palace. The Queen’s non-public estates — together with Sandringham House and Balmoral Castle — are additionally becoming a member of in with jubilee themed occasions.

The upcoming celebrations would be the Queen’s first jubilee with out her husband, Prince Philip, who died final 12 months.