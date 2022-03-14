Live Updates: Russia and Ukraine Hold Talks After Bloody Weekend

LVIV, Ukraine — Russia launched a barrage of airstrikes on Sunday towards a navy base in western Ukraine the place American troops had educated Ukrainian forces simply weeks earlier, bringing the warfare 11 miles from the border with Poland, the place NATO forces are stationed on excessive alert.

Western officers mentioned the assault at NATO’s doorstep was not merely a geographic enlargement of the Russian invasion however a shift of techniques in a warfare many already anxious would possibly metastasize into a bigger European battle.

“He’s expanding the number of targets,” the U.S. nationwide safety adviser, Jake Sullivan, mentioned of Russia’s president, Vladimir V. Putin, including that “he’s trying to cause damage in every part of the country.”

In current days, Russian forces have been broadening their air warfare proper as much as the border with Poland, mentioned John F. Kirby, a Pentagon spokesman. Before Sunday’s assault, Russian missiles additionally struck airfields in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankovsk, cities in western Ukraine close to the Polish border. The airport in Ivano-Frankovsk was struck once more on Sunday, in response to town’s mayor.

Pentagon and NATO officers reiterated on Sunday that they didn’t intend to straight confront Russian forces in Ukraine. But they’re sending navy provides, and Russia has warned that it regards these convoys as reputable targets.

The navy base that was hit, which is known as the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, has been a hub for Western navy troops to coach Ukrainian forces since 2015. Troops from the United States, Britain, Canada, Poland, Sweden and Denmark, amongst others, have educated 35,000 Ukrainians there beneath a mission referred to as “Operation Unifier.”

In February, Ukrainian and American troops mingled on the base struck by Russia on Sunday. Credit… Brendan Hoffman for The New York Times

But Western nations withdrew their forces forward of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Since then, the bottom has been utilized by Ukraine to coach and manage the 1000’s of foreigners who’ve arrived within the nation and volunteered to assist defend it.

The Russian missiles struck the bottom throughout the predawn hours Sunday.

“They hit us when we were sleeping,” mentioned one of many volunteer fighters, Jesper Söder, a Swede who had arrived on the base three days earlier. “We woke up to them bombing a building.”

At least 35 folks have been killed and 134 have been wounded within the strikes, together with each navy personnel and civilians, in response to Ukrainian officers. Russia’s Defense Ministry mentioned it killed 180 international fighters within the strikes. Neither determine might be independently confirmed.

Two senior Pentagon officers mentioned the U.S. navy believes the websites in western Ukraine have been struck by cruise missiles fired from Russian warplanes. It was unclear the place the Russian bombers have been once they fired the missiles. Ukrainian officers mentioned the planes had flown from Saratov, in southwestern Russia.

Until Sunday, the invasion of Ukraine, now in its 18th day, was most notable for Moscow’s indiscriminate assaults on civilian areas, and even because it bombarded the navy base within the west, Russia continued to punish peculiar Ukrainians.

A soldier wounded within the assault on the bottom Sunday. Credit… Brendan Hoffman for The New York Times

In the southern Ukrainian port metropolis of Mykolaiv, a Russian airstrike on a residential neighborhood killed 9 folks.

And in japanese Ukraine, Russian forces fired on a prepare carrying Ukrainian civilians, together with greater than 100 youngsters, who have been trying to flee the violence. The prepare’s conductor was killed and Ukraine’s nationwide railroad scrambled to ship a brand new prepare to evacuate the surviving crew and passengers.

In the suburbs of Kyiv, Brent Renaud, an award-winning American filmmaker and journalist working to doc the toll the warfare has taken on refugees, was killed. Mr. Renaud, 50, had contributed to The New York Times in earlier years, most just lately in 2015.

The United Nations mentioned Sunday at the least 596 civilians had died within the warfare, together with 43 youngsters, whereas one other 1,067 civilians had been injured. The U.N. mentioned these figures probably undercounted the precise dying toll. Ukrainian officers mentioned that 85 youngsters had been killed and greater than 100 injured.

In the besieged coastal metropolis of Mariupol, Ukrainian officers mentioned Sunday, at the least 2,187 folks have died for the reason that begin of the warfare. The determine couldn’t be independently verified, however the scenario has clearly turn into dire since Russian forces encircled town practically two weeks in the past and commenced attempting to pummel it into submission. Eyewitnesses who’ve managed to speak to the skin world describe a hellish panorama, with lifeless our bodies on the streets, little meals or clear water and no medication.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has repeatedly requested that NATO members set up a no-fly zone over his nation to discourage Russian airstrikes, however even after Sunday’s assault on the navy base, Western officers rejected his pleas.

A Ukrainian navy patrol close to Kyiv on Sunday. Credit… Lynsey Addario for The New York Times

Mr. Kirby, the Pentagon spokesman, mentioned that the U.S. navy remained involved about NATO’s japanese flank on the border between Poland and Ukraine and that it was searching for methods to bolster the safety of that airspace. But he mentioned the United States remained against the concept of a no-fly zone.

A no-fly zone, he mentioned on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, “is combat — you have to be willing to shoot and to be shot at.”

“President Biden has made it clear that U.S. troops are not going to be fighting in Ukraine,” Mr. Kirby mentioned, “and there’s a good reason for that, because the United States getting involved in combat in Ukraine right now or over the skies of Ukraine right now leads to war with Russia.”

Still, within the coming weeks, NATO plans to assemble 30,000 troops from 25 international locations in Norway for biannual navy workouts, together with live-fire drills. The workouts have been introduced greater than eight months in the past, however the coaching has taken on larger significance because the combating in Ukraine approaches the Polish border and raises alarm throughout the alliance.

About 10,000 American troops — half of which have been deployed for the reason that invasion started — are actually stationed in Poland. Late final week, the United States moved two surface-to-air missile batteries there from Germany. And on Saturday, President Biden accepted sending a further $200 million in arms and tools to Ukraine.

An American Patriot anti-missile protection launcher deployed in Poland, close to the border with Ukraine, final week. Credit… Sean Gallup/Getty Images

U.S. officers are additionally searching for methods to resupply and strengthen Ukraine’s air-defense capabilities, that are composed largely of Soviet- or Russian-made programs.

Among the choices beneath dialogue are transfers of comparable tools from NATO members in Eastern Europe, although there’s concern these nations would possibly then be left susceptible themselves, U.S. officers mentioned. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III is scheduled to fulfill with NATO protection ministers in Brussels this week after which journey to Slovakia, a NATO member positioned south of Poland on Ukraine’s western border.

American navy officers say they believed that, after weeks of pummeling different elements of the nation, Russia has begun to focus on western Ukraine in a bid to close it down as a base of operations for the Ukrainian air power and a supply of weapons and tools. Arms and help have flowed into western Ukraine from Poland and Romania.

But the American officers, who spoke on the situation of anonymity, say in addition they consider that the Russians need to terrorize the refugees who’ve fled the violence in different elements of the nation for what had been relative tranquillity within the west.

Ukrainian refugees in Poland on Sunday after fleeing the combating again house. Credit… Maciek Nabrdalik for The New York Times

As wounded foreigners and Ukrainians flooded hospitals after the assault on the navy base, Ukrainian officers mentioned their air protection programs had intercepted 22 of 30 Russian missiles. “The air defense system worked,” Maksym Kozytskyi, the top of the Lviv regional navy administration, mentioned at a information convention. But it was not sufficient, he mentioned, repeating requires a no-fly zone.

Even within the absence of a no-fly zone, American officers mentioned, Russian jets have been attempting to keep away from Ukrainian air house once they can, putting Ukrainian targets from Russian-controlled skies to evade the surprisingly efficient Ukrainian surface-to-air missiles. Ukrainian forces have shot down at the least 15 fixed-wing plane and at the least 20 helicopters, in response to a U.S. official.

When Russian bombers do enter Ukrainian air house, they’re largely flying fast in-and-out missions, officers mentioned. In ideally suited navy technique, a rustic would destroy one other nation’s air-defense programs after which have the ability to fly freely by the air house. Russia has been unable to do this in Ukraine.

Ukrainian servicemen unloading American-made surface-to-air missiles in Kyiv final month. The weapons programs have helped Ukraine management a lot of its airspace. Credit… Sergei Supinsky/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images

As of Friday, Ukraine nonetheless had 80 % of its air power intact — 56 warplanes — working out of three bases within the nation’s west. Pentagon officers believed that current strikes there aimed to render these airfields inoperative, however it was unclear how efficient they’d been.

A senior Pentagon official mentioned that as of Friday, Russians nonetheless had not focused arms provide shipments coming into western Ukraine. There has been hypothesis that Russia might have been distracted by combating in different elements of the nation, however the stepped-up assaults within the west recommend that this may increasingly not be the case.

There have been additionally indicators that Russia, staggered by sanctions, could also be having bother sustaining its warfare, and that’s has requested China for navy tools and assist, in response to U.S. officers.

“We are communicating directly, privately to Beijing that there will absolutely be consequences for large-scale sanctions evasion efforts or support to Russia to backfill them,” Mr. Sullivan, the nationwide safety adviser, mentioned on CNN on Sunday.

Ukrainian and Russian officers mentioned peace talks would possibly resume Monday.

“Russia is starting to talk constructively,” mentioned Mykhailo Podolyak, a Ukrainian presidential adviser and a member of Kyiv’s delegation. “I think we will reach some concrete results, literally, in a few days.”

The Kremlin mentioned it will not rule out the potential of a gathering between President Putin and President Zelensky. “We would need to understand what the result of such a meeting would be and what would be discussed in it,” Dmitri S. Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesman, informed the Interfax information company on Sunday.

Reporting was contributed by Andriana Zmysla in Lviv, Yousur Al-Hlou in Kyiv, and Matina Stevis-Gridneff and Steven Erlanger in Brussels.