Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues in its second week, the civilian dying toll is rising, with a number of cities in dire want of provides after Russian troops broke pledges to uphold evacuation corridors. If you are simply tuning in, here is the most recent:

Zelensky’s warning: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared in his Kyiv workplace in a video printed on Monday, wherein he applauded the efforts of the army and mentioned he would proceed pursuing talks with Russia.

In a separate interview on ABC World News Tonight with David Muir on Monday, Zelensky warned that the warfare won’t cease at Ukraine.

“Everyone thinks that we are far away from America or Canada,” he mentioned. “No, we are in this zone of freedom. And when the limits of rights and freedoms are being violated and stepped on, then you have to protect us. Because we will come first. You will come second. Because the more this beast will eat, he wants more, more, and more.”

Evacuation corridors: Several makes an attempt to evacuate civilians throughout momentary ceasefires have failed, with Western leaders accusing Russian forces of constant to focus on pre-approved routes.

On Sunday, a Russian strike hit an evacuation crossing level exterior Kyiv, killing eight folks together with two youngsters making an attempt to flee the invasion.

On Monday, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the UN accused Russia of blocking makes an attempt to evacuate civilians, including it was “appalling” that Russian troops had been opening hearth on evacuees after each nations had allotted sure roads to be utilized as evacuation corridors.

Almost all of Russia’s proposed routes out of Ukraine result in Russia or its shut ally Belarus, which Ukrainian authorities described as unacceptable.

Russia proposed a brand new momentary halt to its assault on 5 cities on Tuesday — Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol — to permit civilians to flee. Ukraine has but to formally reply.

The army standoff: Russia’s assaults intensified on Monday, although the primary advance in the direction of Kyiv by Russian forces stays “stalled,” in keeping with a senior US protection official. The official didn’t have an replace on how distant a big Russian army convoy is from Kyiv’s metropolis middle.

Russia has already dedicated “nearly 100%” of the fight energy that had been staged on the border of Ukraine and in Belarus, in keeping with a senior US protection official on Monday.

The US introduced Monday a further 500 US troops could be deployed to Europe to strengthen NATO’s flank, together with Poland, Romania, Germany and Greece. These are supposed to help US forces already in Europe, US officers mentioned. The Biden administration has repeatedly mentioned it could maintain US troops out of the battle.

Casualties and refugees: United Nations officers say greater than 1,200 civilian casualties have been recorded in Ukraine, with at the very least 406 folks killed — although they are saying it’s tough to establish the precise variety of deaths and accidents. CNN can’t independently confirm the casualty numbers.

More than 1.7 million folks have now fled Ukraine for the reason that warfare started, with the UN warning the quantity may attain 5 million.