Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday introduced his administration is banning Russian oil, pure gasoline and coal imports to the United States in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a step he warned might result in a spike in gasoline costs at residence.

“Today I am announcing the United States is targeting the main artery of Russia’s economy. We’re banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy,” Biden mentioned in remarks from the White House. “That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at US ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin’s war machine.”

Here are key issues to find out about Biden’s announcement:

How we acquired right here: Sanctions on Russia’s oil and gasoline business had as soon as been considered as largely off the desk as officers within the US and Europe frightened a couple of international spike in costs. But stress had been rising on Biden to behave, together with from Ukraine’s President and American lawmakers from each events, as Russia’s onslaught in Ukraine more and more targets civilians.

The US anticipated to make the transfer unilaterally, with out its European allies, resulting from disagreement amongst European nations about whether or not to ban Russian vitality imports. EU international locations have considerably extra publicity to Russian vitality than the US. Not lengthy earlier than Biden’s announcement, the United Kingdom introduced that it deliberate to section out Russian oil imports by the tip of the 12 months.

Americans will really feel the affect on the pump: Biden emphasised in his remarks that his resolution will seemingly damage Americans on the gasoline pump.

“The decision today is not without cost here at home,” Biden mentioned. “Putin’s war is already hurting American families at the gas pump. Since Putin began his military build-up at Ukrainian borders, just since then, the price of gas at the pump in America went up 75 cents and with this action it’s going to go up further. I’m going to do everything I can to minimize Putin’s price hike here at home.”

The President additionally warned firms towards value gouging throughout a time of disaster.

“To the oil and gas companies and to the finance firms that back them: We understand Putin’s war against the people of Ukraine is causing prices to rise. We get that. That’s self-evident. But, but, but, but — it’s no excuse to exercise excessive price increases or padding profits or any kind of effort to exploit this situation or American consumers, exploit them. Russia’s aggression is costing us all. And it’s no time for profiteering or price gouging,” Biden mentioned.

The transfer comes as gasoline costs skyrocket within the US as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine rocks the worldwide oil market. The common value for a gallon of normal gasoline broke its 2008 report, hitting $4.14 on Monday, in keeping with the Oil Price Information Service, the agency that collects and calculates costs for AAA. That breaks the earlier report of $4.11 a gallon that has stood since July 2008.

Energy imports from Russia: US imports from Russia make up a small slice of American vitality portfolio — roughly 8% in 2021, of which solely about 3% was crude oil. White House financial officers have been engaged for greater than every week as to learn how to handle any resolution to chop off these imports, officers say. The Department of Energy reported that within the final two weeks of February, Russian oil imports dropped to zero as US firms minimize ties with Russia, successfully implementing their very own ban.

Impact on Russian financial system: The sanctions the West has slapped on Russia following its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine had to this point exempted oil exports.

Biden mentioned the bundle of financial sanctions and export controls the US has already imposed on Russia has been inflicting “significant damage to Russia’s economy,” and that the worth of the Russian ruble has tanked since Putin launched his assault on Ukraine.

“One ruble is now worth less than one American penny,” Biden mentioned. The President mentioned Russia wouldn’t be capable of enhance the worth of the ruble as a result of the West has minimize off Russian’s largest banks from the worldwide monetary system.

The President famous main firms independently have suspended their companies in Russia, together with Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Ford, Nike and Apple.

“The private sector is united against Russia’s vicious war of choice,” Biden mentioned.

Read extra in regards to the announcement here and see Biden’s full government order here.