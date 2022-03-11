Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine

Russian forces launched a number of missile assaults early Friday on a variety of targets throughout Ukraine, inflicting substantial harm in and across the central metropolis of Dnipro, and in addition attacking airports within the far west of the nation, which had beforehand been spared from the battle.

There was substantial harm to the airport at Lutsk in northwestern Ukraine, some 70 miles from the Polish border. The Governor of Volyn area stated 4 missiles had been fired from a Russian bomber and two individuals have been killed. Plumes of smoke additionally rose from the army airfield at Ivano-Frankivsk, western Ukraine, which was struck by missiles.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated Friday: “high-precision long-range weapons attacked Ukraine’s army infrastructure.

The army airfields in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankovsk have been put out of motion.”

Closer to Kyiv, fighting has intensified to the northeast and east of the capital, after the Ukrainians successfully intercepted and attacked an advancing Russian tank column on Thursday. That front is still very active.

An overnight airstrike in the Brovary district just east of Kyiv caused no casualties, according to Kyiv authorities.

Ukrainian authorities also reported a missile strike in the town of Baryshivka overnight, some 45 miles east of the capital. According to authorities, 60 apartments were damaged along with four apartment buildings and 10 houses.

The Russian column that had sat for nearly two weeks outside Kyiv has now dispersed, according to Maxar satellite imagery from Thursday. The forces appear to be regrouping.

Thomas Bullock, senior analyst at Janes, told CNN that, “Ukraine’s tactic of concentrating on provide traces has labored nicely particularly through the first 5-10 days of the struggle. This was partially right down to Ukrainian ways and partially right down to how Russia was working.”

“During the primary couple of days of the struggle Russian forces seem to have prioritized dashing ahead to safe targets shortly. This means they weren’t advancing as a coherent frontline securing territory as they go,” he stated.

“This successfully allowed Ukrainian forces to slide behind Russia’s superior mechanized items and assault logistics columns touring on unsecured roads within the rear.

“It’s unclear how effective this tactic will be as Russia begins to reorient its forces for a longer war following their failure to secure a quick victory,” Bullock added.