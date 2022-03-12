Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine

Firefighters extinguish a hearth after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 12. (Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images)

Russian forces are shifting nearer to Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and stepping up their assault on different key cities on day 17 of their unprovoked invasion of the nation. Here are the newest developments:

Noose tightens on Kyiv: CNN groups in Kyiv reported listening to explosions within the early hours of Saturday, because the capital comes underneath stress. The bulk of Russian floor forces are about 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) from Kyiv’s heart, in response to British protection officers. Russian strikes proceed to hit civilian buildings: A landmark lodge within the northern metropolis of Chernihiv was diminished to rubble in a single day in addition to the native electrical energy community.

Attack on key cities: CNN journalists within the central Ukrainian metropolis of Dnipro felt not less than two explosions and noticed what seemed just like the remnants of anti-aircraft fireplace early Saturday. The cities of Kharkhiv, Mariupol, Mykolaiv and Sumy are additionally underneath a sustained Russian onslaught. This comes as Russian forces expanded their offensive to the west of Ukraine for the first time on Friday, with strikes focusing on army airfields, together with one in Vasylkiv, south of Kyiv, on Saturday. To the east, there’s rising proof that the city of Volnovakha has fallen to Russian forces and their allies within the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic. The southern metropolis of Kherson seems to have been captured, in response to US protection intelligence.

Anger mounts over mayor’s arrest: Several hundred protesters swarmed the town corridor within the southern Ukrainian metropolis of Melitopol on Saturday after the arrest of its mayor Ivan Fedorov by Russian forces the day earlier than. The Russian-backed Luhansk regional prosecutor claimed he had dedicated terrorism offenses however Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky known as Fedorov’s detention a “crime against democracy.”

Chernobyl energy: Technicians are working to restore broken energy traces to the Chernobyl nuclear energy plant, in response to the UN’s nuclear watchdog. Ukrainian authorities mentioned the traces have been fully reduce this week on account of Russian shelling. The plant, which has been counting on diesel mills for backup energy since Wednesday, is underneath Russian management with greater than 200 employees successfully dwelling and dealing there underneath troublesome situations.

Biden’s warning: US President Joe Biden warned Friday that Russia would pay a “severe price” if it makes use of chemical weapons, however reiterated the US is not going to ship floor troops to Ukraine. “We will not fight the third world war in Ukraine,” Biden mentioned — including the US would assist present weapons, cash and meals help for the nation as a substitute.

The human toll: At least 2.5 million individuals have fled Ukraine, the UN mentioned Friday. The UN recorded 1,546 civilian casualties in Ukraine as of Friday, together with 564 killed and 982 injured — although they estimate the true quantity is way increased.