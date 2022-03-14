Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine

Russian airstrikes hit near a NATO member’s border and Moscow requested China for navy help in Ukraine, a senior US official mentioned.

Here are the newest developments:

Russia expands west: Russian airstrikes hit a big navy base close to the western metropolis of Lviv, which is near the Polish border, killing 35 folks and leaving greater than 130 in hospital Sunday. More than 30 missiles fired from warplanes over the Black and Azov seas had hit the navy base, in line with a Ukrainian authorities assertion. As Russia expands its offensive to western Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky says “it is only a matter of time before Russian missiles fall” on NATO territory.

Seeking China’s assist: Russia has requested China for economic support and military assistance in Ukraine, together with drones, two US officers mentioned Sunday. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan mentioned the event is a “concern” and the US has made it clear to Beijing there will “completely be penalties” for “large-scale” efforts to give the Kremlin a workaround to US sanctions. Sullivan will meet Chinese counterparts in Rome on Monday for talks.

Ukraine and Russia talks to proceed Monday: Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak tweeted Sunday talks between Ukrainian and Russian officers will happen Monday by video.

Treason investigation: Ukraine’s prosecutor general has opened a treason investigation into Galina Danilchenko, the newly installed mayor of Russian-occupied Melitopol. Danilchenko was installed as Melitopol’s mayor after the elected mayor, Ivan Fedorov, was detained by armed men on Friday and accused of terrorism offenses. On Sunday, Danilchenko said in a televised video that “Russian TV channels” would begin broadcasting in the region.

Ukraine cut off: Britain’s Ministry of Defense said Russian forces have blockaded Ukraine’s Black Sea coast, cutting the nation off from international maritime trade.

Chernobyl staff: Staff at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant are so tired they have stopped carrying out the repair and maintenance of safety-related equipment, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said. The 211 technical personnel and guards have still not been able to rotate from the facility since Russian forces entered the site. Ukraine managed to resume the power supply at Chernobyl on Sunday.

Dire situation in Mariupol: The city’s administration confirmed Sunday night a large convoy of humanitarian aid destined for the besieged city had not arrived, and was nonetheless caught in Berdyansk, some 50 miles to the west. Berdyansk is being held by Russia. A resident of Mariupol painted a grim picture of the scenario within the metropolis in a video diary posted on Twitter, saying “the world does not know what’s taking place right here … This is horror.”