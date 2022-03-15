Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine

President Joe Biden’s decisions and challenges on Ukraine had been already extraordinarily powerful. As the war’s horror mounts, they’re about to get much more excruciating.

Since Russia launched its onslaught final month, Biden has sought to punish and isolate President Vladimir Putin and to mitigate the slaughter of civilians by offering defensive weapons to the Kyiv authorities. But he is additionally calibrated his actions to keep away from being dragged right into a harmful direct battle with nuclear-armed Russia whereas finessing his personal delicate political state of affairs at dwelling.

As Putin escalates his assault, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will get extra determined and the civilian toll turns into extra appalling by the day, Biden’s balancing act turns into a lot tougher.

The political warmth on the President, after a period of unusual unity in Washington, can also be about to rise. That will particularly be the case if, as seems more and more seemingly, the remainder of the world is pressured to look at an inhumane Russian siege and bombardment of Kyiv.

In a giant Washington second on Wednesday, Zelensky will ship a digital handle to Congress. If his latest speech to the UK parliament, which drew Churchillian comparisons, is any information, it is going to be a searing and galvanizing rallying cry for lawmakers. If the Ukrainian President contains last-ditch pleas for fighter jets and a no-fly zone over his nation, which Biden scotched on the grounds they may set off conflict with Moscow, he’ll create excessive home strain on the President.

Biden’s downside is that after unleashing full-bore economic warfare on Russia with terribly powerful sanctions, there at the moment are limits to the steps he can take to considerably flip up strain on Putin with out risking a direct army or cyber battle. Some of the President’s critics in Congress and in components of the international coverage institution, together with in his personal occasion, argue that he is been too cautious.

