Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine

Pakistan despatched two C-130 planes of humanitarian help to Ukraine Tuesday evening, based on Pakistani overseas minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Speaking at Noor Khan Airbase within the Pakistani capital because the planes departed, Qureshi mentioned the help was despatched on the request of the Ukrainian Embassy in Islamabad.

The support contains tents, blankets, sleeping baggage, turbines, cleaning soap, hand wash, medication and canned meals.

Pakistan “wishes for the situation to settle down through dialogue and diplomacy,” Qureshi mentioned, including the help is being despatched on the premise of Pakistan’s “long history of good relations with Ukraine.”

Some context: Pakistan has not condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine — abstaining from a vote of the UN General Assembly on March 2.

Pakistan’s United Nations ambassador Munir Akram mentioned on the time the nation was “deeply concerned” by the warfare in Ukraine and “repeatedly stressed the need for de-escalation, renewed negotiations.”

The heads of varied overseas missions in Pakistan — together with the EU, the US, the UK, Norway and Japan — beforehand issued a joint letter urging Islamabad to sentence Russia’s invasion.