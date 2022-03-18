Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine

Russian-backed rebels from the breakaway Luhansk People’s Republic in Ukraine’s jap Donbas area have taken management of presidency buildings within the metropolis of Rubizhne.

Luhansk is certainly one of two separatist areas backed by Russia, together with Donetsk. Both areas are break up between components managed by Ukraine and by pro-Moscow separatists.

In movies posted Thursday to the official channel of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), a uniformed soldier says, “We are located next to the administration of the city Rubizhne. The flag of the (LPR) is flying here now. This means for the local residents that, if the war hasn’t ended yet, then it’s in its final stages.”

In one other video, the soldier is seen standing within the Rubizhne mayor’s workplace and is later seen inserting a flag of the LPR on the roof of the federal government constructing. After an explosion is heard, he says: “That’s more shelling, from the Ukrainian side.”

Ongoing assaults: Shelling continues in Rubizhne, Luhansk regional administrator Serhiy Haidai mentioned in a clip from an interview with native media.

In the clip posted to his Telegram channel late Thursday, Haidai mentioned, “The enemy is simply destroying all the cities.”

“It’s not even selective anymore. Earlier they were shelling more or less selectively, today they are firing deliberately, quadrant after quadrant,” he added.

“People have been in basements for two weeks. Some have bomb shelters. If there’s a factory nearby, there are good, strong bomb shelters there.”

Up to 1,200 individuals are in some bomb shelters, he mentioned.

Delivering assist is tough with fixed firing, he mentioned, however added that with the assistance of Ukraine’s presidential workplace, there will probably be an try to create an evacuation hall later within the week to ship provides to giant cities.

Accounts of destruction: On Tuesday, Haidai mentioned the Russian army destroyed a boarding college for visually impaired kids in Rubizhne, along with a hospital, three different colleges and “other military facilities.”

Four individuals had been killed through the army strike, he mentioned.

CNN can not independently verify the deaths, or that the colleges, hospital or amenities had been hit.