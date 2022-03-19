Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks throughout a video message early Saturday morning March 19. (Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky/Facebook)

In a video message early Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky advised Russia: “It’s time to talk.”

“I want everyone to hear me now, especially I want them to hear me in Moscow. It’s time to meet, time to talk, time to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine, or else Russia will face such losses that several generations will not be enough for it to rise back up,” he mentioned within the video posted to Facebook.

Pushing for negotiation: Zelensky mentioned the Russian navy’s actions had been worsening the scenario for their very own nation, and that sincere negotiations “without stalling” had been the one method to mitigate the injury.

“We always insisted on negotiations,” Zelensky mentioned, “We always proposed dialogue and solutions for peace. Not just during the 23 days of invasion.”

Civilian evacuations: The President added that 180,000 Ukrainians have been rescued by way of evacuation corridors to this point, and that seven corridors had been functioning within the nation on Friday — six within the Sumy area and one within the Donetsk area.

Rescue work continues on the web site of the destroyed theater in Mariupol. More than 130 folks have been rescued, a lot of whom are injured, however there has not been any data launched on casualties, he mentioned.