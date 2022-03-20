Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine

A brand new satellite tv for pc picture exhibits the bombed theater in Mariupol fully destroyed, because the City Council stated trapped residents are being taken to Russia towards their will. Meanwhile dozens of Ukrainian troops have reportedly died in a strike on a army barracks in Mykolaiv.

Here are the most recent developments:

Russia hasn’t gained air superiority: Britain’s army stated Russian forces have nonetheless not managed to realize management over Ukraine’s airspace. An intelligence evaluation supplied by the UK’s Ministry of Defense stated Russia has failed to realize air superiority over Ukraine and is basically relying on stand-off weapons, “launched from the relative safety of Russian airspace to strike targets within Ukraine.”

Mariupol residents compelled to go to Russia: Residents of besieged Mariupol are being taken to Russian territory against their will by Russian forces, in keeping with the Mariupol City Council. Captured residents have been taken to camps the place Russian forces checked their telephones and paperwork, town council stated. They have been then redirected to distant Russian cities. The besieged metropolis of Mariupol is below nearly fixed bombardment, in keeping with a serious in Ukraine’s military, and residents are rationing meals and water as our bodies are left within the streets. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated what Russian forces have performed to Mariupol is an “act of terror that will be remembered for centuries.”

Ukrainian troops killed in missile strike: Rescue efforts are ongoing in the southern metropolis of Mykolaiv on the scene of a missile strike on barracks housing troopers, regional official Vitalli Kim stated. Dozens of troops are reported to have been killed within the assault by Russian forces, in keeping with journalists from CNN Swedish affiliate Expressen who have been on the scene.

Russia makes use of hypersonic missile: US officials confirmed Russia launched hypersonic missiles towards Ukraine final week, the primary recognized use of such missiles in fight. Russia claimed it deployed highly effective hypersonic missiles on Friday to destroy an ammunition warehouse in western Ukraine.

Russian bombardment of civilians continues: Two youngsters and a ladies have been killed in the jap town of Rubizhne after being pulled from the rubble of a residential constructing pummeled by Russian artillery hearth, the emergency companies stated. In Kyiv, a mom coated her one-month-old baby with her body whereas their residence was being shelled, in keeping with the National Children’s Specialized Hospital Ohmatdit. The baby was unhurt, however the mom sustained a number of accidents, the hospital stated. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stated Russia continues to make “incremental gains” in Ukraine’s south and has used “brutal, savage techniques” in the way it has targeted civilians.

More than 6,600 people evacuated via evacuation corridors: At least 6,623 people were rescued via evacuation corridors from besieged Ukrainian cities Saturday, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a senior official in President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office. Tymoshenko said 4,128 people, including 1,172 children, were evacuated from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia. Zelensky said eight evacuation corridors were operating Saturday but due to Russian shelling, authorities were unable to evacuate people from Borodyanka in the Kyiv region. Authorities were also unable to deliver humanitarian aid to the cities in the southern Kherson region.

Zelensky singles out Nestle: Zelensky addressed the Swiss people via video link, calling for Switzerland to take further action against Russia. He singled out Swiss company Nestle, which unlike many other major brands, has not left the Russian market. “Your firm that refuses to depart Russia. Even now — when there are threats from Russia to different European nations. Not solely to us. When there may be even nuclear blackmail from Russia,” he stated.