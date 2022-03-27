Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine

(From Telegram)

A Ukrainian counterattack that started on Friday to the east of the town of Kharkiv has led to the recapture of a number of villages, in response to the regional administrator.

CNN has geolocated and verified a video displaying Ukrainian troops answerable for Vilkhivka, one among the settlements that is roughly 32 kilometers (20 miles) from the Russian border in Ukraine’s northeast.

Oleg Synegubov, Kharkiv regional administrator, stated that a lot of villages round Malaya Rogan had been retaken by Ukrainian forces. The villages are roughly 20 kilometers (12 miles) from central Kharkiv, which has been practically encircled by Russian forces because the early weeks of the invasion.

Video exhibits firefight: Additional video, printed on Telegram Saturday, exhibits an intense firefight between Ukrainian forces — together with members of the Azov Battalion — and Russian forces within the village of Vilkhivka. The Azov Battalion started as an ultra-nationalist militia in japanese Ukraine, and has since been absorbed into the Ukrainian army.

In the video, the firefights between Russian and Ukrainian forces are seen among the many homes and backyards of the village. At one level, Ukrainian troops transfer towards the village faculty, the place Russian forces look like holed up.

The soldier who uploaded the edited the video, claimed on Telegram the battalion had killed “about 70 troops,” and commandeered a lot of Russian army automobiles. CNN couldn’t verify the Russian army deaths, or the car captures.

Claims of Russian prisoners: The soldier additionally claimed the battalion took 27 Russian troops prisoner. In the edited video, a lot of apparently captured Russian troopers are seen blindfolded and a few are stripped of most of their garments.

They are seen within the video being crammed into the again of vehicles and vans and pushed away by members of the battalion. Some had been clearly injured.

Ukrainian counterattacks: The success of Ukrainian forces round Kharkiv has been mirrored additional north, close to the town of Sumy, the place Ukrainian troops have liberated a lot of settlements, in response to movies geolocated and verified by CNN. A separate counterattack within the south about 63 miles (103 kilometers) northwest of Mariupol additionally led to the liberation of two villages from Russian forces, in response to the Zaporizhzhia regional army administration.