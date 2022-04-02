Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine

Evacuees from Berdyansk and Melitopol arrive on buses to Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine on April 1. (Andre Luis Alves/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Evacuations efforts proceed in Ukraine, with a complete 6,266 folks evacuated from cities on Friday, in accordance with the nation’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk. Of that quantity, 771 folks initially got here from the besieged southern port metropolis of Mariupol.

Meanwhile, Russian forces stated they struck a serious oil refinery in Ukraine on Saturday morning utilizing high-precision weaponry.

Here’s what it is advisable know:

Evacuations ongoing: Seven evacuation corridors alongside key routes are anticipated to open in Ukraine on Saturday, Vereshchuk introduced in a Facebook put up on Saturday. She stated the record consists of the route from the besieged southern metropolis of Mariupol to the government-held metropolis of Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine, in addition to routes from Berdiansk, Rubizhne, Nizhny, Severodonetsk, Popasna and Lysychansk.

Russia assaults Ukrainian oil refinery: Russian forces focused a serious Ukrainian oil refinery in a collection of strikes Saturday morning, in accordance with a spokesman for the nation’s navy. The refinery, within the central metropolis of Kremenchuk, was hit by “high-precision long-range air and sea-based weapons,” Russian protection ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov stated in a briefing. He stated Russia’s navy had destroyed storage services holding gasoline and diesel fuels that had been supplying Ukrainian troops within the nation’s japanese and central areas. Russia additionally struck navy airfields in Poltava and Dnipro, cities to the east of Kremenchuk, utilizing high-precision air-based missiles, Konashenkov stated.

Moscow’s warning for London: Russia would take into account British long-range artillery and anti-ship techniques “legitimate targets” in the event that they United Kingdom had been to ship these weapons to the Ukrainian navy, Russia’s ambassador to the UK stated.

“Any weapon deliveries are destabilizing,” Ambassador Andrei Kelin told Russian state news agency TASS. “They exacerbate the scenario and make it bloodier.”

Russian officers have lengthy complained about deliveries of advanced military weaponry to Ukraine by the US and the UK. Some of these armaments, notably anti-tank weapons, have enabled Ukrainian troops to blunt Russian advances.

Cold-calling Russia: In an try to pierce Russian President Vladimir Putin’s digital iron curtain, some folks are cold calling or messaging strangers in Russia to counter the Kremlin’s propaganda concerning the struggle in Ukraine. They hope the reality will higher inform Russian residents and maybe even assist put an finish to the battle.