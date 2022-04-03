Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine

An improvised camp of Ukrainians looking for asylum within the United States is seen on the Mexican aspect of the San Ysidro crossing port in Tijuana, Mexico on April 2. (Guillermo Arias/AFP/Getty Images)

Hundreds of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion of their nation have arrived on the Mexican border metropolis of Tijuana to hunt US asylum and extra are anticipated, a Tijuana metropolis official and a volunteer advised CNN on Saturday.

Enrique Lucero, director of migrant affairs for the town of Tijuana, mentioned there have been round 1,500 Ukrainians within the metropolis presently and he anticipated the quantity to extend to 2,000 by the day’s finish.

“We had a surprising influx in the past four days, mainly because after the conflict we started seeing arrivals as of March 11, and those were arrivals of 30 people, not the large amounts we are seeing today.”

Lucero mentioned he expects all of the migrants to enter the United States, however mentioned American authorities have been sluggish to course of them. The metropolis was working to transform a sports activities facility into a short lived shelter to deal with all of the incoming arrivals, Lucero advised CNN.

Inna Levien, an Orange County, California resident who belongs to a bunch that’s spearheading a volunteer effort to help Ukrainians gathered close to the border, advised CNN that the variety of Ukrainians has quadrupled prior to now three days.

A Ukrainian youngster looking for asylum within the United States is seen inside a bus station on the Mexican aspect of the San Ysidro crossing port in Tijuana, Mexico on April 2. (Guillermo Arias/AFP/Getty Images)

Once the migrants arrive on the border, Levien’s group places them on an inventory and assigns them a quantity, that manner they do not have to attend in line your complete time for entry. She mentioned the wait to get throughout can take greater than 24 hours.

The metropolis of Tijuana has been instrumental in offering aid, Levien mentioned. A bus cease was lately transformed by the town into a short lived shelter whereas a community of church buildings has sprung to assist home households as they wait for his or her flip to be processed, Levien added.

CNN has reached out to the State Department and US Customs and Border Protection however didn’t obtain a response Saturday.

Some context: The Department of Homeland Security is permitting Ukrainians, on a case-by-case foundation, to be exempted from Trump-era pandemic restrictions on the US-Mexico border. Those restrictions will finish on May 23, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday. The US will welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees and others fleeing Russia’s aggression, the Biden administration introduced final month.

CNN’s Priscilla Alvarez contributed to this report.