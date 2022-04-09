Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine

A Ukrainian man named Maxim prays subsequent to a physique of a male left at an deserted Russian camp close to Makariv, Ukraine on April 7. (Daniel Brown/Sipa/AP)

Russian forces killed 132 civilians in Makariv, within the Kyiv area, the city’s mayor mentioned on Friday as Ukrainian officers proceed to evaluate the extent of destruction across the capital and north of the nation.

Local officers collected the our bodies and mentioned they’d been shot by Russian forces, Mayor Vadym Tokar advised Ukraine’s Parliament TV.

Nearly all of Makariv’s infrastructure has been destroyed, he mentioned, including that condominium complexes and different buildings have been bombed and a hospital destroyed.

“More than a month now we are without electricity, water, gas, without telephone lines. We don’t even have essential goods at home,” Tokar mentioned.

Makariv, he mentioned, has been hit by a “medical catastrophe,” with all doctors having been evacuated.

He also warned that people in the town need to be careful as mines are scattered in the fields.

“Our deforested areas are heavily littered with mines, and so we will work first on demining these areas before we can begin the full-fledged restoration of our infrastructure,” he mentioned.

The town has been receiving aid and citizens are going out into the streets and doing what they can to clear the rubble, the mayor said.

Before the invasion, about 15,000 people lived in Makariv, but now fewer than 1,000 remain. Tokar said residents are gradually returning and the town is slowly recovering.

According to preliminary estimates, about 45% of Makariv has been destroyed, Tokar mentioned.