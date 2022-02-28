Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine

Ukrainian intelligence suggests Belarus is exhibiting “readiness to maybe participate directly” in Russia’s invasion, “in addition to allowing Russians to use their territory as well as letting them cross the border” into Ukraine, a Ukrainian authorities official informed CNN.

A second supply near the Ukrainian authorities informed CNN that along with the Ukrainian intel, the Biden administration has additionally conveyed to Kyiv that Belarus is getting ready to invade.

The Washington Post first reported that Belarus was getting ready to ship troopers into Ukraine, citing a US administration official.

Talks on the border: The intelligence comes as talks are set for Monday between Russia and Ukraine close to the Belarusian border.

Belarus is an ally of Russia and is getting used as a launch level for Russian troops into Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s workplace stated Belarus’ President Aleksander Lukashenko known as his Ukrainian counterpart on Sunday.

“The politicians have agreed that the Ukrainian delegation will meet with the Russian delegation without preconditions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River,” Zelensky’s workplace stated. “Aleksander Lukashenko has taken responsibility for ensuring that all planes, helicopters and missiles stationed on the Belarusian territory will remain on the ground during the Ukrainian delegation’s travel, meeting and return.”

Belarus’ tackle the invasion: Lukashenko stated final week that Belarusian troops may be part of the invasion “if it becomes necessary.”

“Our troops are not participating in any way in this operation. We’re not going to justify ourselves here about our participation or non-participation in this conflict. I repeat once again. Our troops are not there but if it becomes necessary, if Belarus and Russia need them, they will be there,“ Lukashenko said on tape from state news agency Belta’s YouTube channel.

Zelensky’s appeal to Belarusians: On Sunday, Zelensky spoke directly to Belarusians as “neighbors,” saying it was “a referendum for you as well.”

“You decide who you are and whom to become. How you would look in your children’s eyes. How you’d look in each other’s eyes. In your neighbor’s eyes. And we are your neighbors,” Zelensky stated.

The White House declined to remark. CNN has additionally reached out to the US State Department for remark.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki stated Sunday morning on MSNBC that the US and its allies reserve the proper to additional sanction Belarus. The US Treasury Department already issued sanctions in opposition to 24 people and entities on Thursday.