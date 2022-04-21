Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine

A Ukrainian Air Force Mig-29 takes off from Mykolaiv Air Base for a coaching mission in Ukraine in 2016. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly requested different nations for Soviet-era Mig-29 Fulcrum fighter jets, which Ukrainian pilots already know tips on how to fly. (Giovanni Colla/Stocktrek Images/AP/FILE PHOTO)

The Ukrainian Air Force has added about 20 more operational aircraft to its fleet due to an inflow of spare components, in keeping with a senior US protection official.

Though the official wouldn’t specify which nation offered the plane components, the official stated Wednesday that the US and different nations labored “to get them the parts they need to get them in the air.”

The move of spare components has allowed Ukraine to develop its fleet of operational army plane, regardless of Russia’s ongoing invasion. They have extra plane now than they did three weeks in the past, the official stated.

One day earlier, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby stated Ukraine had obtained further fighter plane so as to add to their present numbers.

But on Wednesday, the senior protection official walked that again, saying that Ukraine had not obtained extra plane, however had the truth is obtained plane components to make extra of their present plane useful.

Still, the official intimated that a minimum of one nation was contemplating sending Ukraine extra plane.

“I was given to understand that an offer made by another country had actually been effected,” the official stated. “That offer has not been effected, so I was ahead of where things actually were.” It is just not recognized which nation has made such a suggestion.

The US has dedicated to sending Ukraine 16 Mi-17 helicopters, however the administration has declined to become involved in a switch of Mig-29s from one other nation to Ukraine through the United States.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly requested different nations for Soviet-era Mig-29 Fulcrum fighter jets, which Ukrainian pilots already know tips on how to fly.

Zelensky has requested different jap European nations with the fourth-generation airframes to ship them to Ukraine, however no nation has but agreed to take action.

On Wednesday, the official Twitter account of Ukraine’s Air Force stated, “Ukraine did not receive new aircraft from partners! With the assistance of the US Government, @KpsZSU received spare parts and components for the restoration and repair of the fleet of aircraft in the Armed Forces, which will allow to put into service more equipment.”

Ukraine’s Air Force has been a part of its aerial protection community, which additionally contains S-300 surface-to-air missiles and moveable anti-aircraft missiles. The mixture of platforms has prevented Russia from establishing air superiority over Ukraine and controlling the skies.

Despite the fixed bombardment from Russian missiles and artillery, in addition to the strikes on army bases, Ukraine’s Air Force has remained largely intact, although it has suffered some losses.

In early March, roughly two weeks into the conflict, the protection official stated Ukraine has 56 fighter plane, which comprised about 80% of their fixed-wing fighters. But the Ukrainians weren’t utilizing their plane a lot, flying solely 5 to 10 missions per day, the official stated.

CNN’s Ellie Kaufman contributed to this report.