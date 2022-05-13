Live Updates: Russia invades Ukraine

The United States assesses that Russian forces have despatched “at least several thousand Ukrainians” to be processed at Russia’s so-called filtration facilities “and evacuated at least tens of thousands more to Russia or Russia-controlled territory,” US Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Michael Carpenter stated Thursday.

The compelled displacement – and reported violence which are confronted by these on the so-called filtration facilities – quantity to battle crimes, Carpenter stated in line with the transcript of his remarks to the OSCE Permanent Council.

“Numerous eyewitness accounts indicate that ‘filtering out’ entails beating and torturing individuals to determine whether they owe even the slightest allegiance to the Ukrainian state,” Carpenter stated.

Some background: A CNN investigation in April revealed that Russian forces and allied separatist troopers have been taking Mariupol residents to a so-called “filtration center” arrange in Bezimenne, the place they have been registered earlier than being despatched on to Russia, many in opposition to their will. Ukrainian authorities and native Mariupol officers say that tens of hundreds of Ukrainian residents have been forcibly deported to the Donetsk People’s Republic and Russia because the battle started.

“Survivors of this process describe a coercive, multi-destination journey through various ‘filtration’ waypoints in the Russian-controlled eastern Ukraine, and eventually across the border into Russia itself,” Carpenter noted. “Survivors describe these centers as either makeshift encampments composed of military tents or civilian infrastructure such as schools or sports centers. Commercial satellite images show these encampments in various locations across Ukraine’s southeast.”

The US Mission to the OSCE declined to discuss the sources of the information, but said it is confident in the assessment and the scale of the numbers stated.

According to Carpenter, victims described an “invasive and humiliating” inspection process at these centers.

“Russia’s soldiers photograph victims from various angles, fingerprint and physically examine them for tattoos, inspect their cell phones and download their contacts and data onto devices, and record their biographic information in a variety of databases … In some cases, Russia’s soldiers confiscated passports, identification documents, and cell phones altogether,” Carpenter said.

“Once in Russia, survivors report that some Ukrainian citizens are permitted to stay with friends and family living in Russia but that people without money or documents are put onto trains destined for cities hundreds of miles away, to be given jobs by Russian authorities,” he added.