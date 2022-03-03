Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine

A bridge throughout the Stryzhen River seems to have been destroyed. (Maxar Technologies)

New satellite tv for pc pictures of areas in Ukraine hit by Russian army strikes present the extent of the harm within the first 5 days of the invasion.

The pictures have been captured on February 28 by Maxar Technologies. Since then, dense cloud cowl has prevented most satellites from observing something on the bottom throughout the nation.

Homes on hearth within the village of Rivnopillya. (Maxar Technologies)

The pictures present houses on hearth within the village of Rivnopillya within the Chernhiv area, roughly 80 kilometers (about 50 miles) north of the capital, Kyiv. Dozens of influence craters may be seen dotting the fields surrounding the village.

In Chernihiv, a bridge throughout the Stryzhen River seems to have been destroyed, whereas residential buildings and a manufacturing unit close by appear to have sustained harm. A Russian army convoy was additionally seen on a close-by roadway.

Burned stays of Russian army autos in a residential space in Bucha. (Maxar Technologies)

The satellite tv for pc pictures additionally present the burned stays of Russian army autos in a residential space in Bucha, a city outdoors of Kyiv. On Sunday, Ukrainian officers claimed they’d thwarted the advance of a Russian column in Bucha.

A big influence crater is seen in Sukachi. (Maxar Technologies)

In Sukachi, a small city 70 kilometers (about 43.5 miles) northwest of Kyiv, a big influence crater is seen in the midst of a roadway, with homes close by showing considerably broken.

A line of individuals is seen outdoors a grocery retailer in Kyiv. (Maxar Technologies)

The pictures additionally captured scenes of every day life amid the struggle in each Chernihiv and Kyiv, with dozens of individuals lining up outdoors supermarkets.