Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine

A fireplace was reported on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear energy plant in southeastern Ukraine early on Friday, based on Ukrainian officers. (Zaporizhzhia NPP)

Ukrainian authorities mentioned a fireplace that broke out at a nuclear energy plant early Friday amid heavy shelling by Russian forces has now been extinguished.

Here’s what occurred:

When did the hearth begin? Ukrainian authorities mentioned about 2:30 a.m. native time Friday {that a} hearth had damaged out on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear energy plant, situated in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine. The plant is the most important of its form in Ukraine and comprises six of the nation’s 15 nuclear vitality reactors, based on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

When did the blaze cease? The Ukrainian State Emergency Service mentioned the hearth on the plant’s coaching constructing was extinguished at 6.20 a.m. No deaths or accidents have been reported, based on the assertion.

Are they nonetheless preventing? Fighting has since stopped within the space, a spokesperson for the facility plant informed CNN. In a Facebook put up early Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of deliberately firing on the nuclear plant — and urged European leaders to “wake up now” and cease Russian forces “before this becomes a nuclear disaster.”

How critical is the scenario? It’s exhausting to say since there may be nonetheless lots we do not know. But the plant has not sustained any “critical” harm, the spokesperson for the power mentioned. The hearth has not affected any “essential” gear, and workers are taking motion to mitigate any harm, the IAEA mentioned, citing Ukrainian authorities.

Are we seeing any radiation spikes? No — nuclear regulators and authorities our bodies within the United States and Ukraine say radiation ranges seem regular.

What are the dangers? The worst-case state of affairs could be if a fireplace or assault reached the reactors, disrupted their cooling system and brought on a meltdown, which might launch massive quantities of radioactivity. However, Graham Allison, professor on the Belfer Center, Harvard University, informed CNN early Friday that “not all fires in a power plant, have catastrophic consequences.”