Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine

As the conflict in Ukraine drags into its second week, a Western intelligence official has warned Russia could possibly be trying to “bombard cities into submission,” probably resulting in excessive numbers of civilian casualties. Here’s the most recent:

Alarm at nuclear plant: The United Nations Security Council held an emergency assembly on Friday, the place a prime UN official known as for cooperation with the UN’s nuclear watchdog and for protected passage in Ukraine.

This comes after a fireplace broke out on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear energy plant in Ukraine, brought on by Russian shelling sparking fears of a possible nuclear incident. Firefighters have been in a position to put out the blaze, regardless of being initially blocked by Russian troops. And radiation ranges seem regular, Ukrainian and US officers say. Operations at the moment are persevering with on the plant, nevertheless it was “occupied” by Russian forces early Friday, mentioned Ukrainian authorities.

Tensions on the UN: At the emergency assembly, the Russian ambassador to the UN claimed there have been “lies about how Russian troops attacked the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.”

The Ukrainian ambassador pushed again, calling his Russian counterpart “a liar,” and mentioned the plant sustained harm.

The US ambassador to the UN mentioned the world had “narrowly averted” nuclear disaster on Friday, however warned that Russian troops are approaching Ukraine’s second-largest nuclear facility.

Airspace dispute: Despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s pleas for NATO to ascertain a no-fly zone over Ukraine, US Secretary of State Blinken and NATO’s chief Stoltenberg turned down the request.

They warned that the one method to implement a no-fly zone can be to “send NATO planes into Ukrainian airspace and to shoot down Russian planes, and that could lead to a full-fledged war in Europe.”

Zelensky condemned NATO’s choice, saying it gave Russia the “green light” for additional assaults of Ukrainian cities.

Military assaults on civilian areas: Videos present the extent of destruction in key Ukrainian cities after Russian army strikes. An condo advanced was hit within the northern metropolis of Chernihiv, with partitions blown aside and rubble in every single place.

Russian troops proceed laying siege to Mariupol, a strategically necessary metropolis on the southern coast, and Kharkiv, the nation’s second-largest metropolis within the northeast. A standoff is ongoing within the southern metropolis of Mykolaiv.

Rising toll: The conflict has killed no less than 331 civilians, the UN estimates, although the actual toll could possibly be far increased. More than 1.2 million refugees have fled Ukraine for the reason that invasion started on February 24, with greater than half getting into Poland.