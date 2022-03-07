Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine

As the conflict drags into its third week, the destruction and demise toll is mounting. If you are simply studying in now, listed here are the most recent Russia-Ukraine developments:

Evacuating residents killed: A Russian army strike hit an evacuation crossing level in a Kyiv suburb Sunday, killing a household with two youngsters and a number of other different civilians making an attempt to flee the Russian invasion, based on town’s mayor.

Two mortar or artillery shells hit the checkpoint within the suburb of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, Ukrainian authorities stated, which has been the location of intense shelling by the Russian army in current days.

Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn stated eight civilians have been killed throughout the district, and worldwide media filming on the checkpoint reported {that a} shell landed as a stream of civilians was coming by.

A fiery Zelensky: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of planning “deliberate murder” within the shelling of Ukrainian territory. Speaking in a Facebook video on Sunday, Zelensky added that “God will not forgive” on “Forgiveness Sunday.”

Zelensky said he has not heard from any allies on Sunday.

“And I have not heard a reaction from any world leader today,” he said. “From no Western politician. There are no reactions to this announcement. Think about the sense of impunity of the occupiers: they announce the atrocities that are planned. Why?”

Nuclear fears: French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the safety of nuclear power plants in Ukraine, according to a Kremlin readout of the call.

Macron also spoke with Zelensky afterward, reiterating “absolutely the necessity to keep away from any assault on the integrity of Ukrainian civil nuclear services.”

Russia steps up its assault: Russia has fired a total of 600 missiles since the invasion of Ukraine began, a senior US defense official said, and Russia has committed approximately 95% of its amassed combat power inside Ukraine.

The US has observed ongoing fighting in Kherson and Mykolaiv on Monday, the official said, and Russian forces are still trying to encircle Kyiv, Khakhiv and Chernihiv, as well as Mariupol.

Anti-war protests: At least 4,640 people were detained in Russia on Sunday for participating in anti-war rallies across the country, according to an independent human rights monitoring group tracking detentions.

Protesters in St. Petersburg, Russia were violently beaten by police, videos posted to social media show. CNN has geolocated and verified the authenticity of the videos, which were taken on Sunday evening.

Businesses withdraw: Netflix stated Sunday that it’ll cease promoting and offering its streaming video service in Russia in the meanwhile. Major Hollywood studios have additionally postponed new film releases within the nation. Earlier Sunday, TikTok and American Express additionally suspended service inside Russia.