Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine and Vladimir Putin news

Newlyweds Yaryna Arieva (proper) and Sviatoslav Fursin have taken up arms to defend Ukraine. (CNN)

Just hours after their wedding on the first day of Russia’s invasion, Yaryna Arieva and Sviatoslav Fursin joined the combat to guard their nation.

The couple had been resulting from get married in May however rushed to tie the knot in Kyiv final week when Russia invaded, earlier than becoming a member of the Ukrainian resistance.

Wearing camouflage jackets and holding a rifle, the couple advised CNN’s Don Lemon about spending their honeymoon dwelling in a metropolis below siege and taking over arms to combat in opposition to Russian troops invading their homeland.

“It’s hard to understand, this new reality that we have,” mentioned Arieva, who’s from Kyiv.

She mentioned it is the primary day of spring and often individuals can be sowing sunflowers — Ukraine’s nationwide flower — as an alternative, they are going to be resisting Russia’s assault.

“No one right here is saying that we will lose, or is crying. Everyone right here believes we’ll win. It’s all only a query of time. So, I’m very comfortable to see this large amount of individuals, actually being able to combat. Being able to kill for his or her land. Having little doubt about our win on this battle,” she mentioned.

Her husband, Fursin, was born within the western metropolis of Lviv and mentioned his “individuals all the time need to be free. These individuals are able to combat for his or her freedom.”

Going on combat missions, he is worried for the safety of his family — his wife, parents and sister — but said he “will do every little thing to guard them.”

Arieva mentioned she is working on daily basis and although it is “exhausting ready for my husband to come back again from fight missions,” everyone is helping each other.

“Life right here is completely different, however it’s life. People joke and snort. That could be very attention-grabbing to see. It is one other type of life that has modified with the start of battle however it’s life,” she said.

The couple called on the international community to help Ukraine with money, food, weapons, and medical assistance and to place more sanctions on Russia.

Fursin said he hopes the time will come soon when he can gather his family and friends “all in a single place and drink a great glass of wine. And say to all people, ‘Hurray, battle is ended, we gained.'”

Before that point, although, he mentioned he needs “all people in this world, together with Russia and the Russian individuals, to recollect” that they are fighting “for the freedom of the world.”