Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine, country braces for major Donbas offensive

Note: This publish accommodates graphic imagery.

The worst factor I’ve seen since arriving in Kyiv practically a month in the past must be the physique of a person we had been proven in a backyard in Borodianka, northwest of Kyiv.

We had been led to the positioning by the proprietor of the home, who had fled city within the first few days of struggle. She returned because the invading troops withdrew, solely to search out her house had been ransacked by Russian troopers.

Behind her backyard shed, she confirmed us a person, with a bag over his head, his fingers tied behind his again and his trousers pulled down, exposing his underwear and closely bruised leg.

He had a gunshot wound to the pinnacle, and a single bullet case was nonetheless mendacity subsequent to his physique.

He appeared to have been tortured and executed by Russian troopers, though we have no idea for certain what occurred to him.

By this time, we had already seen the now notorious mass grave in Bucha, however the picture of that man has caught with me – I discover the person extra relatable than the collective. It is less complicated to compartmentalize, to dissociate a gaggle from the humanity they had been robbed of.

Some context: Borodianka was house to 13,000 people before the war, however most fled after Russia’s invasion. What was left of the city, after intense shelling and devastating airstrikes, was then occupied by Russian forces, which moved in on Feb. 28. The city got here again into Ukrainian management on April 1.

