Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine, EU approves more sanctions

Smoke rises from the Kulinichi bread manufacturing facility after it was hit by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, onApril 7 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter (Thomas Peter/Reuters)

Russian forces have shelled town of Kharkiv, the regional army governor stated Friday, amid continued heavy preventing in jap Ukraine

“Over the last 24 hours, Russian occupation forces have fired 48 times with artillery, mortars, tanks and multiple rocket launchers in Saltivka, Piatyhatky, Oleksiivka, Derhachi and in the city center,” Oleh Syniehubov, the pinnacle of the Kharkiv regional army administration, stated on Telegram.

“As of now, there are 15 injured in Kharkiv and in the district.”

Syniehubov stated shelling significantly broken a fuel pipeline, and that emergency crews have been working on the scene.

The shelling of Kharkiv comes amid heavy preventing within the southern a part of the area. Ukrainian authorities have urged civilians to evacuate plenty of cities and settlements in jap Ukraine.

“Fighting continues in the Izium direction,” he stated. “We continue evacuation, in particular from Barvinkove and Lozova.”

Some background: Recent advances by Russian forces round Kharkiv might be setting the stage for the jap metropolis of Sloviansk to turn out to be the subsequent goal of Russia’s offensive, in keeping with the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based assume tank.