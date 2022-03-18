Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine, explosions heard near Lviv airport

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks throughout a press convention on the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, on March 15. (Photo by Hannibal Hanschke/AFP/Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Kyiv Friday of delaying the negotiation course of throughout a name with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

According to the Kremlin readout, Putin outlined his assessments of the continued video talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives.

“It was noted that the Kyiv regime is trying in every possible way to delay the negotiation process, putting forward more and more unrealistic proposals. Nevertheless, the Russian side is ready to continue the search for solutions in line with its well-known principled approaches,” the readout mentioned.

The Russian President claimed that the Russian Armed Forces have been doing every part potential to avoid wasting the lives of civilians, together with by organizing protected corridors for the evacuation of the inhabitants from cities within the fight zone.

The Kremlin mentioned that the decision was initiated by the German aspect.

During their hour-long name, Scholz repeated his name for a “ceasefire as shortly as potential,” as well as an “improved humanitarian scenario and progress within the search of a diplomatic resolution,” in line with a tweet posted by Scholz’s spokesman Steffen Hebestreit on Friday.

This is the third time Scholz and Putin have spoken since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The last conversation took place alongside French President Emmanuel Macron on March 12.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on a call the two leaders had a “tough however business-like” discussion. “The dialog, after all, can hardly be referred to as pleasant. This was a tricky dialog,” he mentioned.

“But however, there’s a want for such contacts, change of knowledge, dialogue of delicate matters associated to the particular operation.”