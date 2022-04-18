Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine, Kharkiv endures heavy shelling

Firefighters work to extinguish hearth at an residences constructing after a Russian assault in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 17. (Andrew Marienko/AP)

The northeastern Ukrainian metropolis of Kharkiv endured another day of heavy shelling, in accordance with regional officers.

Oleg Synegubov, head of the Kharkiv regional administration, mentioned on Telegram: “Today, in broad daylight, there were shellings of the central part of the city, the residential area of ​​Saltivka from MLRS [multiple rocket systems] and artillery. Unfortunately, 20 people were injured, 5 people were killed. Apartment buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.”

Ihor Terekhov, town’s mayor, mentioned residential areas got here beneath assault within the morning, and missiles have been fired on the metropolis heart within the afternoon. He mentioned dozens of buildings had been broken, and the casualties included useless and wounded.

Terekhov mentioned the Russians had not given up on “attempts to destroy the civilian population of Kharkiv, sow panic in the city and break our spirit. Still, the will of Kharkiv, the will of us Ukrainians, cannot be harmed by the enemy. Today, I was convinced of this when I saw how a medic covered a wounded woman during the shelling.”

Writing on his Telegram channel, Terekhov mentioned Russian forces “continue to bombard the city furiously. Therefore, I urge you again, if possible, to stay in the shelter and metro stations.”

The State Emergency Services mentioned on Sunday afternoon, “18 addresses in Kharkiv were hit as a result of enemy shelling in the central part of the city. Apartments on the fourth and fifth floors were on fire in a five-story building.” It mentioned 160 firefighters and 33 models of kit have been concerned in extinguishing the fires.

Synegubov mentioned regardless of the assaults, Ukrainian forces have been pushing the Russians again to the east of town. He claimed a number of villages had been liberated some 25 miles (40 kilometers) to the southeast of Kharkiv.

If true and if the Ukrainian beneficial properties east of Kharkiv are sustained, Russian efforts to resupply forces being gathered in japanese Ukraine for an offensive in Donbas could be hampered. Last week Ukrainian particular forces destroyed a bridge on one resupply route south of Kharkiv.