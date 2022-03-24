Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine, Mariupol besieged

War in Europe has triggered a large flight of capital from an Asian island almost 5,000 miles away.

Over the final month, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has heightened concerns concerning the threat that China may improve its army power in opposition to Taiwan, triggering what some analysts have described as an unprecedented exodus by abroad buyers.

In the three weeks following the invasion, overseas buyers dumped shares value about 480 billion Taiwanese {dollars} ($16.9 billion), in keeping with Alex Huang, director at Mega International Investment Services, a Taipei-based agency.

That outflow is the largest on file, he mentioned, exceeding the worth of Taiwanese shares bought by overseas buyers in the entire of 2021, which Bank of America analysts have estimated at $15.6 billion.

Goldman Sachs analysts mission that Taiwan has seen an outflow of $15.6 billion over the previous month, topping final 12 months’s tally of $15.3 billion.

