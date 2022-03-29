Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine, Mariupol evacuations under threat

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Moscow of being “frightened” by journalists “who can tell the truth” after the Kremlin tried to stop Russians seeing an interview he gave about the war in Ukraine.

Moscow’s media watchdog Roskomnadzor issued an announcement Sunday warning Russian information outlets in opposition to rebroadcasting or distributing the interview between Zelensky and a few of Russia’s most outstanding impartial journalists.

“Roskomnadzor warns the Russian media not to publish this interview,” the company stated in its assertion. “The media outlets conducting the interviews will be subject to scrutiny to determine the extent of responsibility and the appropriate response to be taken.”

The journalists who interviewed Zelensky had been Ivan Kolpakov from Meduza, a web site based mostly in Latvia, Vladimir Solovyov of Moscow newspaper Kommersant, Tikhon Dzyadko from just lately shuttered channel TV Rain and the outstanding author Mikhail Zygar. Novaya Gazeta editor Dmitry Muratov, who gained final 12 months’s Nobel Peace Prize, submitted questions for Zelensky forward of the interview.

Some of the shops that participated have been formally labeled as “foreign agents” by the Russian authorities, Roskomnadzor stated in an announcement on social media app Telegram. On Monday, Novaya Gazeta introduced that it might stop publishing online and in print following a warning from the regulator.

During the interview, Zelensky harshly criticized Moscow but additionally discussed a potential deal to finish the warfare. Ukraine is able to settle for impartial non-nuclear standing, he stated.

Zelensky stated Sunday that Moscow was “frightened” by the reality.

“[They] destroyed freedom of speech in their state — [and are] trying to destroy the neighboring state. They portray themselves as global players. And they themselves are afraid of a relatively short conversation with several journalists,” he stated throughout a video handle.

“Well, if there’s such reaction — then we are doing everything right. [It] means they are nervous,” added Zelensky.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov advised CNN Monday that Russia was not afraid.

“We have laws in ​place, and it is very important not to publish information that would amount to a violation of these laws,” Peskov added.

Moscow has cracked down on impartial media within the weeks after President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, and plenty of Russian journalists have left their house nation. Access to international media such because the BBC has been restricted.

Russian lawmakers have additionally criminalized the unfold of “fake” data that discredits the Russian armed forces or requires sanctions in opposition to the nation.