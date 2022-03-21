Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine, Mariupol rejects ultimatum to surrender

Civilians trapped in Mariupol are seen on the highway on Sunday. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The Russian issued deadline for Mariupol authorities to give up town has now handed with Ukrainians rejecting the phrases as a false selection.

The port metropolis of Mariupol, which earlier than the warfare was residence to round 450,000 individuals, has been beneath close to fixed assault from Russian forces since early March with satellite tv for pc photographs exhibiting important destruction to residential areas.

While the Russian ultimatum appeared to supply those that selected to give up secure passage out of town, it made no such ensures for these remaining.

Russia has repeatedly been accused of focusing on civilians, with trapped residents describing the onslaught as “hell.”

The Russian assaults have led to a complete collapse in fundamental providers — with residents unable to entry fuel, electrical energy or water. Bodies are being left on the street as a result of there’s both nobody left to gather them, or it is just too harmful to attempt.

An official within the metropolis stated people are scared to go away their underground shelters even to pay money for necessities, which means they have been attempting to drink much less water and eat much less meals, solely rising to organize sizzling meals.

Bombing of maternity hospital, theater: The metropolis is more and more bearing the brunt of Russia’s fierce assault on the nation, with shelling day and night, stated Major Denis Prokopenko, from the National Guard Azov Regiment. The assault has included deadly strikes on a maternity ward, and separate bombings of a theater and art school the place a whole bunch of individuals have been sheltering — the losses from that are nonetheless unknown because the rescue operations proceed. The phrase “children” was spelled out on two sides of the theater earlier than it was bombed, based on satellite tv for pc photographs.

Civilians trapped: For weeks, Ukrainian officers have accused Russian forces of blocking evacuation corridors that might permit residents a secure escape from town. Adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andrushenko stated on his Telegram channel Sunday stated individuals trying to flee the city of their vehicles have been being shot at by Russian forces. The Ukrainian authorities stated a aid convoy for the besieged metropolis has repeatedly been blocked.

Taken in opposition to their will: On Sunday, the Mariupol City Council stated residents are being taken to Russia in opposition to their will by Russian forces. Captured Mariupol residents have been taken to camps the place Russian forces checked their telephones and paperwork, then redirected a few of the residents to distant cities in Russia, the council stated. Russia denied the accusations Saturday.

Why Russia needs to regulate Mariupol: The metropolis is a strategic port that lies on a stretch of coast connecting the japanese area of Donbas with the Crimea peninsula, each of which have been beneath Russian management since 2014. Russian forces look like attempting to take full management of the realm to create a land hall between the 2 areas, squeezing Mariupol with brutal navy pressure.