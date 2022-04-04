Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine, Mariupol strikes continue

(AFP)

In a video deal with, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky known as for an finish to Russian “war crimes.”

His deal with got here after reports of dozens of bodies found in the streets and mass graves within the Ukrainian metropolis of Bucha.

“The world has already seen many war crimes. At different times. On different continents. But it is time to do everything possible to make the war crimes of the Russian military the last manifestation of such evil on earth,” Zelensky stated.

Zelensky known as on Russian leaders to be held accountable for the actions of the nation’s army.

“I want all the leaders of the Russian Federation to see how their orders are being fulfilled. Such orders. Such a fulfillment. And joint responsibility. For these murders, for these tortures, for these arms torn off by explosions that lie on the streets. For shots in the back of the head of tied people. This is how the Russian state will now be perceived. This is your image,” Zelensky stated.

In his deal with, Zelensky introduced a “mechanism of justice” could be established to analyze crimes dedicated by Russian troopers in Ukrainian territory. The mechanism could be supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Office of the Prosecutor General, the National Police, the Security Service, the Intelligence Service and different authorities branches, he stated.

“This mechanism will help Ukraine and the world bring to concrete justice those who unleashed or in any way participated in this terrible war against the Ukrainian people and in crimes against our people,” he stated.

Zelensky stated he’ll present extra data on the state of Ukrainian territory that was occupied by Russian forces.

“All partners of Ukraine will be informed in detail about what happened in the temporarily occupied territory of our state. War crimes in Bucha and other cities during the Russian occupation will also be considered by the UN Security Council on Tuesday,” he stated.

He additionally famous efforts are underway to revive electrical energy and water to Bucha, in addition to reestablishing medical establishments and infrastructure.

Zelensky as soon as once more invoked the necessity for stronger sanctions towards Russia.

“There will definitely be a new package of sanctions against Russia. But I’m sure that’s not enough. More conclusions are needed. Not only about Russia, but also about the political behavior that actually allowed this evil to come to our land,” he stated.